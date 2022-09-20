Intelsat Joins the ITU Partner2Connect Digital Coalition

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelsat, operator of one of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network and leading provider of inflight connectivity (IFC), has joined the Partner2Connect Digital Coalition. The coalition is a multistakeholder alliance launched by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the United Nations (UN), and Intelsat’s participation creates new opportunities for telecommunications to make a positive economic and social impact in the world.

Through the coalition, Intelsat will provide satellite connectivity as a means to bring broadband to hard-to-reach, unserved populations who are not connected to the internet, as well as to millions who do not have the means to connect.

“The Partner2Connect Digital Coalition is a great initiative to accelerate and promote digital inclusion,” said Dave Wajsgras, Intelsat CEO. “Contributing to this common goal is part of Intelsat’s mission – and developing innovative, space-based technology that solves complex communications issues is central to our work. With billions in the world still unconnected, we need to join forces to ensure that everyone can benefit from connectivity, whether it is to communicate, work or access health, education, or government services, at any time, in any circumstance.”

Intelsat’s pledge to the coalition includes the following:

Pledge 1: Facilitating digital inclusion: The future of global connectivity through a truly global multi-orbit unified network

Intelsat pledges to set the standard in uninterrupted global broadband service by offering simplified connectivity through its ecosystem of software-defined, multi-orbit 5G unified network. This unified system enables seamless, easy-to-deploy, end-to-end services across different technologies and infrastructures.

Pledge 2: Facilitating digital inclusion: Using connectivity as a fundamental tool for education, and providing relief during natural or human-made disaster

Intelsat pledges to utilize its Wi-Fi internet access solutions to connect 100 schools in rural and remote areas by 2025 in the context of the GIGA initiative launched by UNICEF and the ITU. Connected schools help develop digital literacy among young adults and become anchor points for communities, local businesses and services.

Under the pledge of inclusion, Intelsat pledges to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) providing up to $500,000 of airtime, as well as the necessary equipment to be utilized during disasters.

Pledge 3: Case studies on satellite connectivity as a tool for digital transformation

Intelsat’s final pledge will offer white papers to illustrate space sustainability and provide case studies and best practices on satellites as a tool for digital transformation.

On Intelsat’s commitment, Wajsgras further added that “achieving meaningful universal connectivity is an ambitious goal, which can only be achieved through collaboration and partnerships. Intelsat is pleased to bring its expertise to the coalition to help bring meaningful connectivity to those who are still offline.”

