CPSI Announces Strategic Partnership With i2i Population Health to Ease Complexity of Quality Program Reporting and Help Improve Patient Outcomes

MOBILE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a healthcare solutions company, announced today its partnership with i2i Population Health, a national premier population health technology company serving over 30 million lives across 40 states, with quality measures and reports that cross over approximately 22 quality programs.

With this collaboration, CPSI and i2i deliver population health management (PHM) capabilities that can improve community health and patient satisfaction. i2i’s integrated premier PHM platform also enables CPSI clients to improve quality performance, increasing revenue and reimbursement.

This unique partnership provides a set of solutions that solve for quality management and the potential to move towards APMs. Clients will have the ability to analyze data from the Evident EHR system and execute care coordination programs that close gaps in care and improve community wellness.

Collectively CPSI and i2i provide solutions that meet and enhance quality program performance demands specific to quality measures at the patient level and increase reimbursement opportunities by participating in government, managed care, or commercial programs.

“Both national and state programs often have complex reporting requirements that change regularly, leading to provider organizations investing in more labor resources to maintain and comply,” said Justin Neece, chief executive officer of i2i. “It’s not uncommon for hospitals to participate in 5-7 programs – and that number is continuing to accelerate with growth in Medicaid expansion and Medicare evolution. This partnership helps resource-constrained provider organizations do more with less through proven technology solutions that build on community health programs.”

According to Chris Fowler, president and chief executive officer of CPSI, “This partnership and joint offering aligns well to address the increased demand on hospitals and providers to participate in alternative payment models. Our clients – hospitals and their providers – need tools that help them both improve the quality of care they deliver and maximize reimbursement.”

Neece and Jody Harbour, senior vice president of product management of CPSI, will be co-presenting Integrated Quality and Care Management in Rural Healthcare on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the NRHA Rural Health Clinic and CAH Conference in Kansas City, MO.

About CPSI

CPSI is a leading provider of healthcare solutions and services. Founded in 1979, CPSI is the parent of six companies – Evident, LLC, American HealthTech, Inc., TruBridge, LLC, iNetXperts, Corp. d/b/a Get Real Health, TruCode LLC, and Healthcare Resource Group, Inc. Our combined companies are focused on helping improve the health of the communities we serve, connecting communities for a better patient care experience, and improving the financial operations of our customers. Evident provides comprehensive EHR solutions for community hospitals and their affiliated clinics. American HealthTech is one of the nation’s largest providers of EHR solutions and services for post-acute care facilities. TruBridge focuses on providing business, consulting and managed IT services, along with its complete RCM solution, for all care settings. Get Real Health focuses on solutions aimed at improving patient engagement for individuals and healthcare providers. TruCode provides medical coding software that enables complete and accurate code assignment for optimal reimbursement. HRG provides specialized RCM solutions for facilities of all sizes. For more information, visit www.cpsi.com.