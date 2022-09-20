Sakuu Partners with NGK for Material Supply to Advance 3D Printed Solid-State Battery Line

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sakuu (https://www.sakuu.com/), developer of the world’s first 3D printed solid-state battery, today announces that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Japan’s NGK Spark Plugs CO., LTD. (“NGK”), a global leader in electrochemical materials and a tier-one industrial automotive supplier. Under the MOU, NGK will co-develop and provide ceramic materials for Sakuu’s solid-state battery production, ranging from ongoing battery material needs at its California pilot line facility, to at-scale commercialization for its additive manufactured solid-state battery line—anticipated to go to market in 2023.

“Formalizing this long-term partnership agreement with NGK for ceramic needs across our printed battery line is an important step in Sakuu’s commercialization plans,” said Arwed Niestroj, SVP Customer Enablement. “NGK is a global industry leader, and its material quality and technical expertise will allow Sakuu to rapidly advance towards bringing to market our next-generation battery line.”

Utilizing a novel method of additive manufacturing, whereby proprietary technology enables printing of glass, metals, polymer, and ceramic in a single layer, along with proprietary cell chemistry, Sakuu is positioned to deploy at-scale manufacturing of next-generation solid-state batteries—widely considered one of the biggest challenges faced by developers of solid-state batteries.

“We are happy to use our 80 years of experience in ceramic materials to collaborate with Sakuu, the clear trailblazer in 3D printing solid-state batteries. Their work is truly impressive, and we look forward to making this industry-leading solid-state battery line into a significant business opportunity for both companies,” said Keiji Suzuki, Executive Officer, R&D division.

Sakuu will 3D-print solid-state batteries that are safe, ultra-high energy density, and up to 50% smaller, 30% lighter, and less expensive to produce in high volume than currently available lithium-ion batteries. Further differentiated from other solid-state battery developers, its batteries can be printed in custom shapes and sizes due to the capabilities of its additive manufacturing platform—a new paradigm in the battery industry that can transform industrial product design and energy use across industries.

About Sakuu

Sakuu is reinventing large-scale, sustainable battery technology and manufacturing. Sakuu’s breakthrough solid-state battery cells deliver best-in-class performance, safety, and customizability in a recyclable format. Sakuu’s batteries will be produced by the transformative Kavian™ platform in gigafactory settings, which enables rapid, 3D-printed, high-volume, low-cost, and sustainable battery production to meet mass-market demand. Beyond energy production, Sakuu’s Kavian™ 3D printing platform invites transformative device manufacturing in other sectors, such as IoT and medical. Sakuu operates two facilities in Silicon Valley, California, where it is headquartered: a solid-state battery pilot line facility and a battery printing and engineering facility. To learn more, visit Sakuu.com.

About NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD., and the Venture Lab

NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD., headquartered in Nagoya, Japan, is a comprehensive ceramics processing manufacturer. We hold a world-leading share of spark plugs and automotive sensors for internal combustion engines and offer a broad lineup of semiconductor packages, cutting tools, bioceramics, and industrial ceramics. The Venture Lab is the global innovation and collaboration hub of NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. Its mission is to develop innovative business solutions tackling tomorrow’s challenges in the areas of medical, utilities, and mobility. To learn more visit: https://www.ngkntk.com/ and https://ngkntkventure.com/