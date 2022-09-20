Franzia Wines x BARK Collab to Deliver “Boos” This Halloween via “BARK Red Blend” Dog Costume and BarkBoxed Wine Toy

LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Franzia Wines and BARK have teamed up to create a limited-time “BARK Red Blend” dog costume — named after fan favorite Franzia wine, Dark Red Blend — and Franzia dog toy inspired by the iconic boxed wine. Humans also looking to get in on the boos-filled fun can opt for the adult-sized Franzia Chardonnay or Cabernet Sauvignon wine box costume to complement their pups. Each adult-sized costume comes with an internal bag that straps around your waist allowing a Franzia wine pouch¹ to fit perfectly for easy pouring and a cupholder designed to hold a stack of cups for your Franz.

“Franzia is all about bonding with friends – whom we affectionately call ’Franz’ – over a box of wine,” said Katie Hoefs, Brand Manager, The Wine Group. “Our Halloween costumes have been a fan-favorite for years, so it only made sense to extend the fun to our favorite furry Franz with a four-legged costume and BarkBoxed Wine Toy.”

The “BARK Red Blend” dog costume, BarkBoxed Wine Toy, and Franzia adult-sized wine box costume will be available on the Franzia Wines and BARKShop for purchase beginning September 20th.

Franzia “BARK Red Blend” Dog Costume (MSRP: $20)

The perfect match for our Human Franzia Halloween Costume! This Franzia “BARK Red Blend” costume has plush, pillow-like sides and adjustable Velcro straps to ensure your furry Franz are comfortable while looking adorable in their favorite boxed wine costume. Sizing available in S, M, or L. Available on barkshop.com and shop.franzia.com.

Franzia “Cabernet Slobbernon” BarkBoxed Wine Dog Toy (MSRP: $15)

Treat your pup to this Franzia wine box toy for a strong pour of fun at the dog park. This multi-part toy includes an outer box, a grunt squeaker inside and a t-shirt rope. Available on barkshop.com and shop.franzia.com.

Franzia Wine Box Costume: (MSRP: $40)

Live your best life this Halloween when you dress up as a Franzia box! Featuring our Cabernet Sauvignon or Chardonnay, these costumes are fully functional with an internal bag that straps around your waist and allows a Franzia wine pouch to fit perfectly for easy pouring. PLUS, this year there is an added cup holder that fits a stack of multiple cups for you to distribute and share Franzia with your Franz! (Cups not included.) Available at shop.franzia.com.

About Franzia Wine –

Franzia has over 100 years of winemaking history. The winery was founded by Teresa Franzia, who took out a loan to start Franzia Brothers Wine Company in 1930. In 1985, Franzia became the first wine brand in America to package its wine in a box. Today Franzia continues to strive to uphold Teresa's legacy of quality, freshness, and value, winning over 150 awards from competitions and reviewers. The brand is celebrating its 26th year as the World’s Most Popular Wine by sales volume. For more information on Franzia, visit www.Franzia.com, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About BARK –

BARK is the world’s most dog-centric company, devoted to making dogs happy with the best products, services and content. BARK’s dog-obsessed team applies its unique, data-driven understanding of what makes each dog special to design playstyle-specific toys, wildly satisfying treats, great food for your dog’s breed, effective and easy to use dental care, and dog-first experiences that foster the health and happiness of dogs everywhere. Founded in 2012, BARK loyally serves dogs nationwide with themed toys and treats subscriptions, BarkBox and BARK Super Chewer; custom product collections through its retail partner network, including Target and Amazon; its high-quality, nutritious meals made for your breed with BARK Food; and products that meet dogs’ dental needs with BARK Bright. At BARK, we want to make dogs as happy as they make us because dogs and humans are better together. Sniff around at bark.co for more information.

[1] Franzia Wine is not included with the purchase of the costume.

© 2022 Franzia Wines