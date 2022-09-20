DocGo Continues Growth Track in UK with Three New Contracts

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services (Nasdaq: DCGO), announced today that its UK-based subsidiary, Ambulnz Community Partners, has been awarded three new contracts. Reflecting the continued growth of Ambulnz Community Partners in the UK, and particularly in the North West of England, these contracts will continue to drive growth in Greater Manchester, and also provide expanded services in Lancashire and Merseyside.

Proudly owned by DocGo, Ambulnz Community Partners provides high-quality urgent and planned care ambulance transportation. As a result of these new contracts, Ambulnz Community Partners will provide their growing customer base with a range of transportation services including patient transport, maternity transfers, transfers for palliative patients and patients on end-of-life pathways, as well as transport for mental health patients and Accident & Emergency.

“This year has been a pivotal one for DocGo's growth,” said DocGo President, Anthony Capone. “Our crews at Ambulnz Community Partners continue to provide tremendous support in expanding our reach to bring high quality, highly accessible healthcare to communities across the UK.”

“We are delighted to have successfully been awarded three additional contracts which have all been awarded for a minimum term of three years,” said Joe Sheehan, Managing Director at Ambulnz Community Partners. “Aligned with our shared mission, we are pleased to have the opportunity to work within these additional communities to support their residents and improve patient flow within our local hospitals.”

DocGo delivers Mobile Health and Medical Transportation services at scale for hospital networks, governmental entities, and enterprise customers. The company’s mobility solutions, enabled through coordinated logistics and focused on exceptional patient care, provides patients much-needed access to medical attention outside of the traditional four walls of the medical establishment.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly affordable care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

