Baker Tilly partners with AuditBoard to help organizations streamline risk management processes and compliance reporting

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading advisory CPA firm Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) announces a strategic alliance with AuditBoard, the innovative cloud-based audit, risk and compliance management platform purpose-built to address the critical challenges of today's practitioners.

“Our clients are looking for solutions that augment the transformation and optimization of their financial management, risk and compliance functions,” said Heather Acker, Baker Tilly risk advisory managing partner. “Baker Tilly’s deep advisory experience and industry specialization combined with AuditBoard’s technology enables us to deliver greater internal audit, risk and compliance insight and value to clients.”

Pairing Baker Tilly’s governance, risk and compliance experience together with AuditBoard's software management platform helps organizations seamlessly manage enterprise risk management, operational audits, internal controls and compliance. AuditBoard delivers an integrated suite of audit, risk and compliance solutions that streamline internal audit, SOX compliance, controls management, risk management and security compliance processes.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Baker Tilly,” said Ryan Ashby, head of alliances at AuditBoard. “Their subject matter specialization, coupled with AuditBoard’s best-in-class solutions for audit, risk and compliance professionals, ensures our clients receive the most value from our combined services.”

For more information on the alliance with AuditBoard and Baker Tilly’s risk advisory capabilities, visit bakertilly.com/risk.

About Baker Tilly US, LLP (bakertilly.com)

Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) is a leading advisory CPA firm, providing clients with a genuine coast-to-coast and global advantage in major regions of the U.S. and in many of the world’s leading financial centers – New York, London, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Chicago. Baker Tilly is an independent member of Baker Tilly International, a worldwide network of independent accounting and business advisory firms in 148 territories, with 38,000 professionals and a combined worldwide revenue of $4.3 billion. Visit bakertilly.com or join the conversation on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.