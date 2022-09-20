ThinkData Works Partners With Dun & Bradstreet to Improve Global Anti-Money Laundering Initiatives Through Data Enrichment

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ThinkData Works Inc., a leading data catalog provider, has partnered with Dun & Bradstreet to provide new data enrichment solutions – enabling enterprise customers to uncover more value with data.

The integration of Dun & Bradstreet’s global leadership in trusted data, along with ThinkData Works’ expertise in connecting, enriching, and cataloging diverse data assets, allows customers to now access dynamic enrichment solutions for more effective modeling and analysis to power business insights.

Data enrichment refers to the concept of combining multiple data sources to produce uniquely valuable data assets. The outcomes are particularly effective when external and internal data are combined. With its robust data catalog software, ThinkData Works delivers enriched data that enables data science teams to manipulate, analyze, and share with ease. The platform also allows users to index additional data assets from any source – adding further value for its customers.

Dun & Bradstreet’s high quality data has been used by enterprise organizations for decades. This new addition to the ThinkData Works enrichment portfolio will strengthen new and existing data solutions for customers and partners.

Scotiabank is one of the first customers to take advantage of the enrichment solutions, with a focus on improving the outcomes of their anti-money laundering (AML) programs. The organization’s AML department is using the enhanced data assets to identify patterns in global trade to drive significant progress in fighting global organized crime.

Fighting global organized crime with data enrichment solutions is just one example of how modern data science can achieve business objectives. The greater significance lies in its power to advance an organization’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives more broadly. “As more companies realize the value in combining internal and external data, as well as managing and sharing it more effectively, the applications become limitless,” said Bryan Smith, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of ThinkData Works. “We’re thrilled to be delivering a solution that’s helping to tackle issues like organized crime, human trafficking, climate change, and so much more.”

About ThinkData Works

ThinkData Works unlocks the value of data to grow your business. Connect seamlessly to any source, drive critical insights, and deliver data while retaining visibility and control. Founded in 2014, ThinkData Works offers flexible data connections, an intuitive catalog interface, and secure tools to deliver data where it needs to be — inside or outside your organization. Purpose-built to handle the complexities of data variety, their unified cloud platform cuts overhead, fuels innovation, and drives revenue growth. For more, visit ThinkData Works on LinkedIn, Twitter, and their website.

About Dun & Bradstreet

For almost 200 years, Dun & Bradstreet has helped clients and partners grow and thrive through the power of data, analytics, and data-driven solutions. Comprising hundreds of millions of business records, curated from tens of thousands of sources, and tens of millions of web pages, its Data Cloud helps clients improve performance of their organizations both at departmental levels, as well as across their businesses.