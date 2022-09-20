Guideway Care Awarded Patient Engagement Solution Agreement with Premier, Inc.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guideway Care, a national leader in advancing health equity by resolving patient barriers related to social determinants of health (SDoH), optimizing patient outcomes and lowering total costs in Value-Based Care, announces its has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for a patient engagement solution with Premier, Inc. Effective September 1, 2022, the agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for patient engagement solutions.

Craig Parker, CEO, Guideway Care says, “We are excited to collaborate with Premier on a shared goal of improving health equity and removing barriers to SDoH. Our approach over 10 years has consistently decreased avoidable deteriorations broadly and hospital readmissions under the Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program (HRRP), improved HCAHPS scores, reduced patient leakage and decreased operating expense for our health system client partners.”

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 250,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

As part of this agreement, Guideway provides a Service as a Solution to reduce unnecessary readmissions, and avoidable health deteriorations, improve care coordination, raise patient satisfaction and retention. This offering supports all populations, including vulnerable patients with specific health-related social needs.

Guideway utilizes highly trained “Care Guides” operating within a scalable, technology-enabled platform to activate patients and their caregivers to uncover and resolve barriers to care. Care Guides follow structured, AI-assisted workflow protocols to ensure that both non-clinical SDoH and clinical barriers are resolved, which results in a seamless healthcare experience for all patients.

“Guideway acts as an extension of clinical teams making health equity actionable. That benefits both the patient and healthcare organization,” adds Parker. “This enables clinicians to operate at the highest level of their license, lowers operating expense and decreases HRRP penalties.”

About Guideway Care

For more than 10 years Guideway has delivered a proven, scalable technology-enabled Service as a Solution for advancing health equity in Value-Based Care. Partnering with hospitals/health systems, payers and provider organizations, Guideway reduces health disparities, improves patient/member satisfaction and lowers total cost of care. Highly trained Care Guides, supported by a proprietary technology platform, build peer-to patient relationships that allow for the identification and resolution of non-clinical and clinical barriers to accessing quality care. By maximizing the patient care experience and resolving barriers that lead to avoidable deterioration and acute care utilization, the Guideway approach to patient activation creates value for all stakeholders. www.guidewaycare.com