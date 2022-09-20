Tyler Technologies Extends Contract for Digital Government and Payment Solutions in the State of Vermont

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) recently announced that the state of Vermont has extended its contract for Tyler’s award-winning digital government and payments services. The three-year extension builds upon the existing 16-year relationship with Tyler's subsidiary, NIC.

Since 2006, NIC Vermont has been a trusted partner of the state of Vermont, working with more than 90 state government agencies and localities to deliver services explicitly geared toward helping residents interact easily with government while providing services at no cost to the state under a self-funded model.

Through the partnership with the state, NIC Vermont currently provides more than 150 services and 120 websites, including the redesigned, industry-leading government website, Vermont.gov – a gold award winner in the 2020 W3 Awards and 4th place finisher in the 2020 Government Experience Awards.

“Through our partnership with the state, NIC Vermont has been honored to provide citizens with efficient, interactive services focused on an exceptional government experience,” said Kim Cuciti, general manager of NIC Vermont. “We look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve state agencies and Vermont citizens for years to come.”

NIC Vermont’s payment processing platform is one of many solutions in the suite of digital services available to the state of Vermont. In 2021 alone, NIC Vermont’s payment processing platform securely processed more than $55 million on behalf of the state.

About Tyler Technologies and NIC

Acquired by Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) on April 21, 2021, NIC is a leader in digital government solutions and payments, partnering with government to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government. NIC and Tyler are united in their mission to empower public sector entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology's GovTech 100 list and Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

