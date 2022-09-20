​​GuidePoint Security Names Deepwatch as a New Partner in the Company’s Federal Emerging Cyber Vendor Program

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GuidePoint Security, a cybersecurity solutions leader enabling organizations to make smarter decisions and minimize risk, announced today that Deepwatch, the leader in advanced managed detection and response (MDR) security, has joined the Emerging Cyber Vendor Program. This GuidePoint Security Program is specifically designed to help emerging cybersecurity vendors expand their federal footprint. As part of this program, the Deepwatch MDR solution is now available under GuidePoint’s GSA Multiple Award Schedule Contract #GS-35F-508CA.

Through this partnership, Deepwatch’s MDR solution will be brought to the public sector through GuidePoint Security, which has 40+ years of collective federal expertise across sales and marketing, operations, engineering and procurement.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Deepwatch to support its expansion into the public sector market,” said Jim Quarantillo, Federal Partner, GuidePoint Security. “Through its advanced security operations platform and dedicated squads of security experts, Deepwatch will help government agencies better detect and respond to threats.”

"This important partnership ultimately provides federal agencies with enhanced on-going situational awareness of their attack surface and the ability to rapidly detect and contain threats,'' said Carl Helle, chief revenue officer at Deepwatch. “We are proud to partner with GuidePoint Security, leveraging their deep cybersecurity consulting and federal expertise, to help government agencies protect against cyber threats."

Deepwatch delivers the industry’s most advanced managed detection and response security, protecting organizations from cyber threats 24/7/365. With Deepwatch, customers get a team of always-on cybersecurity experts who work with them as an extension of their team, powered by an advanced security operations platform that delivers high-fidelity alerting and automated response capabilities for rapidly containing threats.

For more information on GuidePoint Security’s Emerging Cyber Vendor Program, go to https://www.guidepointsecurity.com/emerging-cyber-vendor-program/.

About GuidePoint Security

GuidePoint Security provides trusted cybersecurity expertise, solutions, and services that help organizations make better decisions that minimize risk. Our experts act as your trusted advisor to understand your business and challenges, helping you through an evaluation of your cybersecurity posture and ecosystem to expose risks, optimize resources and implement best-fit solutions. GuidePoint’s unmatched expertise has enabled a third of Fortune 500 companies and more than half of the U.S. government cabinet-level agencies to improve their security posture and reduce risk. Learn more at www.guidepointsecurity.com.

About Deepwatch

Deepwatch is the leader in managed security services, protecting organizations from ever-increasing cyber threats 24/7/365. Powered by Deepwatch’s cloud security operations platform, Deepwatch provides the industry’s fastest, most comprehensive detection and automated response to cyber threats together with tailored guidance from dedicated experts to mitigate risk and measurably improve security posture. Hundreds of organizations, from Fortune 100 to mid-sized enterprises, trust Deepwatch to protect their business. Visit www.deepwatch.com to learn more.