The Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence in Synthetic Biology and Twist Bioscience Partner to Foster and Accelerate Synthetic Biology Research in Australia

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twist Bioscience (Nasdaq: TWST) and the Australian Research Council (ARC) Centre of Excellence in Synthetic Biology (CoESB) today announced a partnership that will enable CoESB members and partners to order a wide range of Twist products that facilitate research and development.

Australia’s commitment to the growing market of synthetic biology is made clear by the long-term funding commitment from the ARC in synthetic biology. ‘Australia has all the hallmarks required to enable a successful and sustainable synthetic biology future,’ says Dr Emily Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. ‘The partnership will provide researchers access to our industry leading DNA synthesis products. We gain access to the capabilities and availability of CoESB members to shape new products, while they are able to gain early access to upcoming products within Twist’s synthetic biology product program.’

‘Synthetic biology will shape the future, and lead Australia towards a sustainable biobased economy,’ says Distinguished Professor Ian Paulsen, CoESB Centre Director. ‘The ARCCoESB is a world-leading research centre whose goal is to take the centre beyond what any single, existing microbe on earth can do. We are tasked to design and build microbes that aim to turn agricultural waste into a vast array of sustainable products. Our engineered microbes aim to seed a vibrant new bio-based economy that will build on Australia’s agricultural strengths and propel us into the future.’

‘Twist Bioscience’s proprietary DNA manufacturing process, quality control and scale will play an increasingly important role in the development of new synthetic pathways, aiding in the development of novel organisms that will provide a cleaner and greener future. This is one of the benefits of such a partnership,’ continued Professor Paulsen. ‘As the CoESB continues to ramp up its research and assist startup companies by allowing the usage of CoESB facilities, having Twist as a partner ensures that access to DNA is not a barrier to success.’

About ARC Centre of Excellence in Synthetic Biology

The ARC Centre of Excellence in Synthetic Biology was established in 2020 with the goal to provide 21st century solutions to global agricultural, food production, manufacturing, healthcare and environmental challenges. The centre brings together 9 Australian universities and a range of partners, such as biotech start-ups, government departments, international university and research facilities, medium to large business and industry bodies. Together they aim to create an environmentally sustainable processing industry, leading to significant rural investment, jobs and new export opportunities.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including diagnostics, therapeutics, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

