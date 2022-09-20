USL and Hisense USA Announce Tampa Mini Pitch Opening

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The USL and Hisense USA today announced a new mini pitch, built in collaboration with the U.S. Soccer Foundation and the Tampa Bay Rowdies, will be unveiled Nov. 17 at a grand opening ceremony. The ribbon-cutting will take place at the Rowdies' new training facility near Veterans Expressway at 8108 Benjamin Road, Tampa and is set to include appearances by Rowdies players, USL executives and local officials – with a free youth clinic and giveaways for attendees.

The mini pitch is the first in the Hisense Community Pitch Program established earlier this year when the organizations entered a multi-year partnership, making Hisense USA the Official Television of the USL. The mini pitch will be available for open play and local youth organizations. Constructed by Musco Lighting, the mini pitch will have the dimensions of an international futsal court, built-in goals, a high-performance acrylic playing surface and factory-aimed TLC for LED luminaires.

“Unstructured, small-sided games are a great way to fall in love with soccer and get exercise,” said Josh Keller, USL Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Partnerships. “We applaud and thank Hisense USA, the U.S. Soccer Foundation, and the Tampa Bay Rowdies for working together to create this new space for the community,”

“Hisense USA is proud to partner with the USL to make the sport of soccer more accessible in the US,” said David VanderWaal, Vice President of Brand Marketing. “As a brand for the people, Hisense recognizes the importance of creating a community through soccer and giving back to grassroots efforts that ensure everyone, regardless of their background, has the opportunity to partake in this international pastime.”

Hisense is the second largest manufacturer of LCD TVs in the world* and is in its third consecutive year of growth in the TV market – continuing to prove its leadership in the industry. Hisense USA is focused on making great products and putting those products, technologies and features within people’s reach. Today, Hisense USA offers a range of technology products including televisions, laser TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, beverage coolers, and freezers.

“We are proud to join the efforts to increase access for local youth by providing training sessions and soccer clinics at this incredible new facility,” said Tampa Bay Rowdies Vice Chairman Brian Auld. “It also serves as a reminder to our Rowdies players of where they started — on fields in their own neighborhoods growing up — and how they can be an inspiration for the next generation of soccer players."

