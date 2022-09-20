Oasis Pro Markets and Ownera Partner to Deliver Global Distribution for Digital Securities

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oasis Pro Markets, the first US-regulated alternative trading system designed to trade digital securities for digital cash, today announced a partnership with Ownera, provider of a global inter-trading network based on the open-source FinP2P protocol, to distribute digital assets over the Ownera FinP2P network.

The digital securities industry is growing fast but has lacked a common global distribution network for connecting issuers, investors, exchanges and other market participants. As a result, the rate of institutional adoption and investor access to high-quality digital assets has been limited up until now.

Ownera brought the industry together to develop the FinP2P open-source routing protocol to solve this problem by orchestrating the instant exchange of digital assets held on any blockchain platform, for digital cash held on any ledger. It supports primary issuance, secondary trading and DeFi-style instant borrowing against assets pledged as collateral. This routing network has the power to open up digital distribution for the private markets and unlock global liquidity in a way that no single institution or exchange can achieve on its own.

As the first US-regulated alternative trading system designed to trade digital securities for digital cash, Oasis Pro Markets provides investors with transparent access to a range of digital security investments. The integration of Ownera FinP2P distribution network enables its issuers and investors to further improve the liquidity of their tokenized assets by reaching a broader investor base across the globe.

“Ownera provides a best-in-class connectivity solution that will accelerate the growth of the ecosystem,” says Pat LaVecchia, CEO of Oasis Pro Markets. “We are very excited about this alliance and are fortunate to be able to partner with Anthony Woolley and his fantastic team at Ownera.”

“Marketplaces and their Issuers need the broadest distribution to support a primary and secondary market in the low-liquidity world of private digital securities,” adds Anthony Woolley, the Head of Business Development and Marketing at Ownera. “The adoption of FinP2P will result in higher liquidity and better access to capital and assets by providing regulated firms such as Oasis Pro Markets with one secure point of connection to multiple pools of digital securities and investors across the globe. We are thrilled to have a powerful partner in Oasis Pro Markets, an established industry leader, to expand the FinP2P ecosystem.”

About Oasis Pro Markets:

Founded by seasoned Wall Street and blockchain veterans, Oasis Pro, Inc. is a leading fintech and blockchain company with a mission to bridge the world of traditional finance, blockchain and decentralized finance, "DeFi." Oasis Pro’s subsidiary, Oasis Pro Market, is a FINRA member firm that operates a multi-asset ATS ("OATSPRO") to allow primary issuance and trading of public and private multi-asset digital securities as well as a full-service investment bank.

OATSPRO enables issuers and subscribers to conveniently and securely buy, sell, and offer a range of alternative assets in the secondary market. Subscribers may also make payment for digital securities via fiat and digital currencies including stablecoins, and central bank digital currencies (CBDC) through their custodians. Backed by a team with deep fintech industry and regulation experience, Oasis Pro is the next evolution of alternative asset investing. For more information, visit www.oasispromarkets.com. Securities are offered through Oasis Pro Markets, Member FINRA/SIPC.

About Ownera:

Ownera is a digital assets software company building the institutional rails for a new multi-trillion-dollar digital securities market. The company led the creation of the open-source specifications of the FinP2P interoperability protocol and delivers FinP2P based network nodes and digital assets solutions to the financial industry, thus enabling global distribution and liquidity for digital securities.

For more information, go to www.ownera.io