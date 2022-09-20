Purigen Biosystems Signs Exclusive Agreement with Bucher Biotec AG to Strengthen Commercial Presence in the European Union

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Purigen Biosystems, Inc., a leading provider of next-generation technologies for extracting and purifying nucleic acids from biological samples, today announced a new distribution agreement with Bucher Biotec AG. Under the terms of the agreement, Bucher Biotec has received exclusive rights to distribute, service, and support Purigen’s automated Ionic® Purification System and microfluidic kits in Switzerland. Clinical and oncology researchers in Switzerland are now able to purchase and use the automated system, which received a CE (Conformité Européene) marking in 2021, to extract higher yields of purified DNA and RNA from challenging samples in one hour with minimal hands-on time.

“Bucher Biotec distributes highly innovative life science instrumentation from manufacturers around the world, so we are excited to have Purigen as a new partner and add the Ionic Purification System to our portfolio,” said Marc Bucher, CEO and Chairman of Bucher Biotec. “The Ionic system, backed by the high standard of customer applications and technical support that we provide, will present our customers with a new and compelling option for extracting DNA and RNA from their most precious biological samples.”

Launched in the US market in 2019, the compact benchtop Ionic Purification System enables the automated extraction of nucleic acids with dramatically increased yield and quality from a wide range of sample types, including cultured or sorted cells and formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissues. Biological samples are gently lysed and then loaded into the Ionic® Fluidics Chip. The system then applies an electrical field to the chip and nucleic acids are isolated in their native form using the company’s core isotachophoresis (ITP) technology. Since nucleic acids are not bound or stripped from fixed surfaces, loss and fragmentation are minimized while purification-induced bias is eliminated. The simplified workflow requires minimal hands-on time and ensures that sufficient amounts of nucleic acid are available for all downstream analysis techniques, such as next-generation sequencing and qPCR.

“Bucher Biotec has a long history of empowering scientists with the latest genomic technologies,” said Aziz Mustafa, PhD, Senior Director of European Sales and Business Development for Purigen Biosystems. “We are delighted to enter into this agreement and to make our products available to the clinical and oncology research community in Switzerland.”

About Bucher Biotec AG

Bucher Biotec AG is a privately held Swiss distribution company representing some of the most advanced US, European, and Asian manufacturers of highly innovative life science research instrumentation, associated reagents, and consumables. Since the company’s inception over 40 years ago, it has strived to provide a truly high standard in customer support, including pre- and post-sales applications support, technical and service support. For more information, visit www.bucher.ch.

About Purigen Biosystems

Purigen Biosystems is redefining nucleic acid sample preparation with an innovative platform based on the highly efficient isotachophoresis technology invented by Juan Santiago, PhD, and his team at Stanford University. Purigen’s automated benchtop instrument and accompanying microfluidic chip purify nucleic acid samples from a wide variety of sources, including minute or otherwise challenging cancer samples. The purified nucleic acids are immediately compatible with a wide range of downstream detection methods, including next-generation sequencing, PCR, and other genomic tests. For more information, visit www.purigenbio.com.

Ionic is a registered trademark of Purigen Biosystems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All products described herein are intended FOR RESEARCH USE ONLY and NOT FOR USE IN DIAGNOSTIC PROCEDURES.