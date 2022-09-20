Nymbus Joins Forces With Citizens Bank of Edmond to Launch a Niche Bank for Newly Enlisted Military Members and Families

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NYMBUS®, a leading provider of banking technology solutions, today announced a partnership with Citizens Bank of Edmond to launch a financial brand offering bespoke financial services to newly enlisted members of the military.

Citizens Bank of Edmond, based in Edmond, Oklahoma, specializes in community banking and lending is planning to expand its offerings by providing tailored digital financial services for newly enlisted military members.

“We are excited to partner with Jill Castilla, a leading voice in the financial industry, to launch meaningful digital banking services to an often overlooked and underserved segment of customers,” said Jeffery Kendall, Chairman and CEO of Nymbus.” As the bravest members of our society, they face unique circumstances and extraordinary challenges, and financial services shouldn’t be one of them.”

The project is set to launch in early 2023 and will consist of a wide array of products and services designed to meet the unique needs of newly enlisted members of the armed forces. Nymbus Labs will facilitate the brand creation, go-to-market strategy and ongoing marketing and growth support for the new digital brand.

“Collaborating with a partner just as passionate about this mission as myself and the entire Citizens Bank of Edmond team was top of mind, and we found that partner in Jeffery Kendall and Nymbus,” said Jill Castilla, CEO of Citizens Bank of Edmond. “The choice was easy, and we now have an opportunity to leverage a modern, scalable platform that includes best-in-class operational and go-to-market support.”

Nymbus has quickly become the leading choice for financial institutions looking to launch a niche digital bank. The award-winning team leverages a data-driven methodology to create, launch and grow compelling digital financial institutions like ZYNLO Bank, Thread Bank and Locality Bank. For more information, please visit nymbus.com.

About Nymbus

Nymbus enables banks and credit unions of any size to accelerate growth through new routes to market. This includes a full suite of banking technology applications available to modernize and optimize existing channels, as well as the operational resources to get to market quickly with a full-scale digital bank immediately positioned to capture new niche customer segments. Whichever growth path you choose, Nymbus buys back decades of lost time and accelerates your ability to engage and support the entire customer journey.

About Citizens Bank of Edmond

Citizens Bank of Edmond continues to operate on the same downtown Edmond intersection where it was founded in April 1901. The independent $350-million-asset institution is a leader in community banking, providing commercial and consumer financial services with a focus on building the community using innovative techniques like inventing Cash Mobs, powering Heard on Hurd, providing co-officing space and launching an unmanned bank. For more information, visit www.mycitizens.bank.