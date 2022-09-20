Digital Air Strike Partners with Leading Automotive Industry Conference, AUTOVATE

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital Air Strike, the leading consumer engagement and customer experience (CX) technology and services company, has a strategic partnership now with the AUTOVATE conference. AUTOVATE brings together visionary investors with progressive dealers, innovative vendor entrepreneurs, and cutting-edge automakers. After four years in Austin, Texas, AUTOVATE 2022 is moving to Scottsdale from Nov. 30-Dec. 2, 2022.

The new partnership will develop thought leadership content on the automotive retail customer experience, automotive technology industry trends, and entrepreneurship. AUTOVATE will expand to provide new virtual and in-person platforms for industry executives, dealers, lenders, F&I providers, and technology organizations.

“We’ve been supporters of AUTOVATE and its creator, Cliff Banks, for many years,” said Alexi Venneri, co-founder and CEO of Digital Air Strike. “This exciting partnership will bring together the automotive retail tech expertise of Digital Air Strike with the leading auto retail executives and investors who attend the annual conference. Our team focuses on innovation and is seen as a strategic industry partner for over 7,000 clients. Cliff Banks and AUTOVATE have been a visionary force in predicting trends in our industry and sharing valuable insights. Working together to bring valuable content to more industry partners is a win for everyone.”

AUTOVATE was created five years ago by award-winning journalist Cliff Banks of The Banks Report, an online, subscriber-only news source providing a predictive and comprehensive analysis of what’s happening in automotive retail. The Banks Report was designed for top automotive executives, dealers, industry analysts, and investors. Banks has more than 30 years of experience in auto retail, including serving as editorial director of two automotive-related media companies.

“I’ve long admired Alexi Venneri and the Digital Air Strike team, and I’m looking forward to growing the AUTOVATE conference,” said Cliff Banks, president and founder of The Banks Report and AUTOVATE. “My goal has always been to provide a first-class experience for the auto retail industry with high-level content in a relaxed atmosphere. Through this new partnership with Digital Air Strike, together we’ll work to elevate the experience and provide even more value in the auto retail space.”

AUTOVATE 2022 provides an exclusive audience of high-net-worth executives, investors, and entrepreneurs in the automotive retail industry. The content is designed to help investors, dealers, and vendor executives think about the future of their businesses and the industry. Deals begin at AUTOVATE, with conversations from the conference leading to nearly $1.5 billion in transactions. Past speakers include executives from companies such as Cowen, Autotech Ventures, Tekion, Cox Automotive, CDK Global, NADA, and Google.

The fifth annual AUTOVATE conference will be hosted at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia.

Early registration ends Nov. 1, and the lower-priced nightly rate hotel room block is available until Nov. 11.

Visit autovate.org for more information. For further conference questions and sponsorship opportunities, contact Cliff Banks at 734-658-3709 or cbanks@thebanksreport.com.

About Digital Air Strike

Digital Air Strike is the leading social media, intelligent lead response, consumer engagement, and customer experience (CX) technology company helping over 7,700 businesses increase consumer response and conversions by leveraging patented AI-powered digital technology that generates measurable ROI. A pioneer in digital response, social media marketing technology, and online reputation management solutions, Digital Air Strike deploys industry-specific mobile apps, software, intelligent messaging, and consumer engagement platforms to monitor, respond, improve, and convert more consumers into customers for thousands of businesses in the United States, Canada, and 32 additional countries, including working with seven of the largest automotive manufacturers. More information about the company is available at www.digitalairstrike.com and www.facebook.com/digitalairstrike.