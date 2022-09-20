SAIC and Rogue Space Systems Corporation Partner to Deliver Services for Objects Orbiting Earth

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) and Rogue Space Systems Corporation today announced a strategic partnership to develop solutions that provide rapidly deliverable In-Orbit Service Assembly and Manufacturing (ISAM), asset inspection and Space Situational Awareness (SSA).

“Together, SAIC and Rogue bring unique skills and expertise that will support the growing demand for services in earth orbit, the cislunar domain and beyond,” said David Ray, senior vice president, Space Business Unit at SAIC. “At SAIC, we continue to participate in the growing global space market. Our mission critical support of space assets supports our national priorities and contributes to the infrastructure needed for the secure use of space.”

SAIC will provide development and integration for Rogue’s fleet of Orbots.™ These orbital robots will deliver ISAM services to both commercial and government entities.

“From LEO to cislunar space, we are excited to partner with SAIC as we serve the growing demand for ISAM and SSA services,” said Jeromy Grimmett, CEO of Rogue Space Systems. “SAIC’s knowledge and expertise with U.S. government space organizations has been instrumental in helping us optimize our Orbots’ capabilities for a variety of applications. This partnership with SAIC is accelerating Rogue's plans to seed industry-leading capabilities for ISAM services.”

As the primary space integrator for Rogue, SAIC will also help Rogue identify business development opportunities. Rogue is offering a unique portfolio of novel services for the emerging ISAM market as evidenced by several SpaceWERX Orbital Prime contract awards.

For more information on the SAIC space solutions, visit www.saic.com/space.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation’s technology transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are approximately 26,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.4 billion.​​​​ For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release contain or are based on “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “guidance,” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.com or on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC’s expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.