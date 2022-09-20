Cart.com Partners with Overlander to Launch Custom-Built Online Storefront

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cart.com, which enables retail brands to quickly scale their businesses and easily sell across every channel, today announces the relaunch of Overlander.com. The outdoor brand’s new storefront was custom-built to allow for expanded product categories and advanced search, with first-of-its-kind UX and design enhancements built to deliver a premium shopping experience for customers and frictionless checkout.

“We’ve historically struggled with the overly-simplistic approach of many leading storefront products when it comes to categories and fitment,” said Mark Bickenbach, CEO & Co Founder of Ecommerce Brands. “We wanted our new storefront to be specifically tailored for our category and our customers’ needs while also capturing our commitment to heritage quality products expertly crafted from the world’s finest natural materials.”

Cart.com allows Overlander to meet customers where they are shopping, powering a growing number of storefronts – all from the same backend. The new site offers expanded collections, filters and advanced search, making it easier for shoppers to find exactly what they’re looking for. Cart.com’s end-to-end service also helps the brand seamlessly integrate everything from SEO through storefront and backend to customer service.

“This was a very complex project,” said Bickenbach. “We evaluated a number of potential storefront alternatives, but Cart.com was the only one who could offer the end-to-end experience and integrations we were looking for. From the beginning, they’ve demonstrated their commitment to not just our success, but to delivering the best experience possible for our customers.”

“Cart.com is all about powering brand growth online,” said Cart.com CEO and Co-Founder Omair Tariq. “We’re excited to see how Overlander leverages these new tools and technologies to outsmart, outperform, and outpace their competitors.”

About Cart.com

Cart.com is the leading provider of comprehensive e-commerce solutions that enable retail brands of any size to quickly scale their businesses and easily sell across every channel. Brands can use the entire Cart.com suite of software, expert services, and infrastructure to accelerate their growth or choose from the company’s modular solutions. Thousands of leading brands are partnering with Cart.com to access multichannel management, fulfillment, marketing, analytics, customer engagement and other e-commerce capabilities previously only available to the world’s largest companies. For more information, please visit Cart.com and LinkedIn.