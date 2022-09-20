Trio Health and Allergy Partners to Form National Allergy and Asthma Patient Registry

LOUISVILLE, Colo. & ASHEVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trio Health (Trio), a leading provider of real-time data on real-world patients, and Allergy Partners, the nation’s largest single speciality practice, today announced a strategic partnership in which Allergy Partners will anchor the formation of a national allergy and asthma patient registry, leading the path forward in real world evidence and transforming patient care.

Trio Health’s ‘first of its kind’ real time technology platform combines access to both structured EMR data and unstructured physician notes, along with a validation pathway directly to the treating physicians. The agile and bi-directional nature of this partnership provides clinical insights and customizable services to support the entire product lifecycle, including real-time drug surveillance, retrospective and prospective analysis of patient data, and accelerated identification of patients for clinical studies. By leveraging Trio’s technology platform, Allergy Partners will be able to conduct deep research into the allergy space and leverage real-time data to improve quality of care.

“ This new partnership unites the depth and expertise of Allergy Partner’s extensive provider network with Trio's proven data registry technology, bringing a nationwide registry to over 1.7 million patients across a geographically diverse network,” said Brent Clough, CEO of Trio Health. “ We are excited to leverage our sophisticated technology platform and collaborative business model to accelerate the goals of the Allergy Partners team,” said Brent Clough, CEO of Trio Health.

Since its inception in 2013, Trio has partnered with specialty networks and practices to build proprietary rare and specialty diseases platforms to improve the quality of care and patient outcomes.

“ Allergy Partners’ new strategic partnership with Trio Health, an experienced leader in the specialty and rare disease space, marks an exciting new chapter for our physicians,” said Allergy Partners Chief Medical Officer, Dr. William McCann. “ We see this as a tremendous opportunity for us, as physicians, to be a driving force in care breakthroughs and clinical research that benefits all asthma and allergy patients. This partnership underscores our patient-focused mission to provide the highest quality care to our patients.”

About Allergy Partners

Our mission is to provide comprehensive, personalized and cost-effective care in a patient-centered atmosphere. Our caring staff includes 136 board certified allergist-immunologists along with a support team of more than 1,000 highly skilled professionals. We are privileged to provide care at 64 practices and 124 community locations in 19 states. We take the time to understand each patient’s concerns and work to ensure that we provide the highest quality care available.

About Trio Health

Trio Health is a leading provider of real-world data. Our Multi-Disease Platform (MDX) features bi-directional efficiencies, integrating directly into practice EMRs providing complete physician workflow support. Trio’s comprehensive data empowers physician networks to utilize their own practice insights for research and analytics with unparalleled speed and precision. Our mission is to improve the quality of care and patient outcomes by coordinating the efforts of all patient care stakeholders. Trio delivers robust disease networks, insights and opportunities that do not exist with any other real-world data providers. Learn more: www.triohealth.com.