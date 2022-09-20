Tetra Tech Awarded Airspace Optimization Support Contract

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that it has been awarded a technical assistance contract by the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) to support Mexico’s civil aviation program. Under this 18-month contract, our technology and aviation experts will optimize airspace communications, navigation, surveillance, and air traffic management.

Tetra Tech will use simulation models and advanced data analytics to develop a phased national civil aviation master plan for the Mexican Federal Civil Aviation Agency. We will apply Tetra Tech’s patented Volans software as a service (SaaS) technology to provide optimized airspace capacity, economic analysis, and environmental solutions. This project is a priority for the Mexican government to carry out its mandate of air traffic management oversight in the country.

“The Tetra Tech Federal IT Group has provided lifecycle services to support the Federal Aviation Administration and other international aviation authorities in their mission to deliver safe, efficient, and sustainable airspace for more than 20 years,” said Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO Dan Batrack. “We are pleased to use our cutting-edge Volans technology to support USTDA and the Mexican civil aviation program in this critical transportation infrastructure project that will improve aviation performance, operations, and safety as part of Mexico’s multi-year National Infrastructure Program.”

