ADDING MULTIMEDIA Amazon and Water.org Extend Partnership to Provide Access to Safe Water for 100 Million People

At the 2022 Climate Week NYC Leaders’ Reception, Amazon’s Kara Hurst (Vice President of Worldwide Sustainability) and Sally Fouts (Head of the Climate Pledge) and Gary White and Matt Damon (Co-founders of Water.org and WaterEquity) announce a partnership to provide access to safe water for 100 million people. (Photo: Business Wire)

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Water.org today announced a partnership to help launch the Water.org Water & Climate Fund focused on climate-resilient water and sanitation solutions that will result in lasting access for 100 million people across Asia, Africa, and Latin America. In addition to launching this fund, Amazon’s $10 million contribution will directly empower 1 million people with water access by 2025, providing 3 billion liters of water per year in areas facing water scarcity.

By 2025, 50% of the world’s population is projected to live in water-stressed areas as a result of climate change, with low-income families bearing the greatest brunt of this crisis. This new commitment builds on Amazon’s existing partnership with Water.org. Since 2020, the Amazon and Water.org teams have worked together to provide clean water and sanitation to 250,000 people in communities in India and Indonesia, through microfinance loans that help nearby communities finance water pipe connections and toilet installations in homes.

Over the next two years, Amazon’s newest donation will kickstart one of the largest private investment portfolios in water and climate to date. The Water & Climate Fund will support climate-resilient water and sanitation projects including water reuse infrastructure, wastewater treatment plants, and water loss reduction.

“Water action is climate action. We must focus on global water security by putting the water and sanitation needs of the most vulnerable front and center through our climate discussions and most importantly, our philanthropy,” said Matt Damon, co-founder, Water.org and WaterEquity.

“The climate crisis can’t wait and pressing issues like safe water and sanitation require action today,” said Kara Hurst, vice president for worldwide sustainability at Amazon. “We’ve done incredible work with Water.org the last several years, reaching hundreds of thousands of people, and I’m proud to extend our partnership today to help directly support 1 million people having access to safe water by 2025. We are also encouraging our partners in The Climate Pledge to join us to help reach the most vulnerable communities around the world with safe water and sanitation.”

People living in poverty are especially vulnerable to the impacts of climate change because they often lack access to reliable water and sanitation systems. They also have limited access to funding that can help them adapt to growing droughts, declining water quality, and shifting precipitation patterns. Water.org is working to change this.

“Our solution is proven and powerful. We are accelerating our impact, and this partnership is an example of the power the private sector can give to create meaningful impact—it will ensure Water.org reaches its desired impact and inspires others to join us,” said Gary White, CEO and co-founder, Water.org and WaterEquity.

In addition to global investments in clean water and sanitation, Amazon is also committed to decarbonizing its own operations to be net-zero carbon by 2040. The company is the world’s largest corporate buyer of renewable energy. Amazon has placed the largest-ever order of electric delivery vehicles, which have already started to hit the road, and it co-founded and was the first signatory of The Climate Pledge, which now has over 375 companies committed to be net-zero carbon 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement.

