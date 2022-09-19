Esri Partners with Federal Government and State of California to Tackle Climate Change, Improve Resilience

REDLANDS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Esri, the global leader in GIS and location intelligence, has partnered with agencies in the federal government and the state of California to build comprehensive and interactive climate data portals and targeted applications to better respond to climate hazards and conservation opportunities.

Agencies have used GIS technology for decades to record and track authoritative data on a range of topics that can provide critical insights into complex challenges such as climate change.

“Responding to climate change effectively requires a whole of government approach,” said David J Hayes, special assistant to the President for climate policy at the White House. “By harnessing the vast data resources of federal agencies, we’re providing local communities with the information they need to make impactful, equitable decisions that will improve the lives of their citizens.”

This past week, Esri partnered with the Biden-Harris Administration, Department of Commerce’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and the Department of the Interior (DOI), to jointly launch the Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation (CMRA) portal. This new website helps organizations plan and implement climate resiliency actions by using a new screening tool that assesses the vulnerability of counties, census tracts and tribal lands. The location-based tool can be used to evaluate projects based on exposure to climate-related hazards now and in the future and can strengthen proposals for federal funding.

In July, Esri partnered with NOAA and the Biden Administration through the interagency National Integrated Heat Health Information System (NIHHIS) to launch Heat.gov. Heat.gov offers maps, data and guidance that inform operational decisions by communities on a daily basis related to heat health and its impacts. Communities can also use current and forecasted data to plan equitable mitigation measures in anticipation of future heat events, such as where to plant more trees to improve shade in urban areas. The site seamlessly integrates heat information from across federal agencies, including heat forecasts from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Weather Service, the new national Climate and Health Outlook developed by the Department of Health and Human Services, the CDC’s Heat and Health Tracker, as well as heat planning and preparedness guides.

In April of 2022, Esri partnered with the California Natural Resources Agency to build CA Nature in support of Governor Newsom’s vision to conserve 30 percent of the state’s land and coastal water by 2030 to fight species loss and ecosystem destruction. CA Nature provides publicly available interactive mapping and visualization tools to identify conservation opportunities and track progress against the 30x30 goal. Powered by Esri’s ArcGIS, CA Nature explains the 30x30 mission, visualizes biodiversity throughout the state, and catalogs protected lands.

“Together, these efforts reflect the will and desire of governments at all levels to use maps and data to empower communities to effectively meet our most pressing climate challenges,” said Esri president Jack Dangermond. “We are encouraged that governments are embracing the power of maps and GIS to better understand climate impacts and how to plan and build for a more resilient and sustainable future.”

To learn more about how Esri helps organizations maximize impact for people, planet, prosperity, and peace, visit the GIS for Good website.

