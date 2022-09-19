ServiceNow Appoints Volteo Digital as Official Talent Placement Partner

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Volteo Digital, a leading U.S.-based ServiceNow Elite partner that works with Fortune 500 companies like Netflix and Intel, has been appointed by ServiceNow as one of their first global Talent Placement partners. Volteo Digital is ServiceNow’s only talent partner that has a dedicated ServiceNow consulting and implementation practice as well as top industry recognition and credentials.

"At ServiceNow, we understand that true digital transformation also requires a talent transformation,” said Catherine Lang, Senior Vice President of Global Education at ServiceNow. "We are excited about Volteo becoming one of our first ServiceNow placement partners as they develop the next generation of job ready talent to transform how the world works.”

Volteo Digital opened the largest pure-play ServiceNow Center of Excellence in July 2022, along with the launch of their NextGen ServiceNow last-mile education development program, which graduates market-ready consultants into the ecosystem every month. Volteo Digital will be the leader in providing customers and partners with ServiceNow certified talent in late 2022.

“We have been developing ServiceNow qualified talent since 2013. Our goal has always been to provide top-notch quality consulting and platform expertise to ServiceNow customers globally while providing life-changing careers and creating an impact in the community,” said Ryan Gallagher, COO at Volteo Digital. “Further expanding our partnership and increasing the number of qualified consultants that will help ServiceNow customers through our Volteo Digital talent is an exciting next step.”

Learn more about Volteo Digital's talent development program and efforts at volteodigital.com/ServiceNowTalent.

About Volteo Digital

Volteo Digital is the ServiceNow Customer and Business workflows leader. Our mission is to help our clients succeed by transforming their work one workflow at a time. As we build meaningful, life-changing careers for every Voltean. We have helped hundreds of organizations in numerous industries to maximize their ServiceNow investment. Recognized in the INC 5000 ranking - Volteo Digital is a top-rated ServiceNow service, training, and talent placement Elite partner. We are in the top 5 for customer satisfaction worldwide as measured by ServiceNow. Learn more about us at www.volteodigital.com.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloudbased platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNowTM. For more information, visit www.servicenow.com.

© 2022 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.