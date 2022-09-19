PatientFi® Partners with Genesis Credit to Offer Integrated Second-Look Financing Solution

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PatientFi®, a leading point-of-sale financing company for healthcare, and Genesis Credit announced a strategic partnership to offer healthcare providers PatientFi Plus—a second-look financing solution fully integrated within the PatientFi platform.

PatientFi already delivers high approval rates relative to other prime lenders in point-of-sale financing with its network of deposit-back institutions and its proprietary underwriting engine. The launch of PatientFi Plus with Genesis Credit will allow PatientFi to increase approval rates even further and set a new standard relative to other financing options allowing more patients access to medical and dental healthcare.

“PatientFi is relentlessly focused on creating a simple, intuitive experience for our platform users – both patients and Providers,” said Derrick Hoag, Chief Product Officer of PatientFi. “Genesis has been the right partner in the second-look financing space to help us achieve our objective to increase approval rates while maintaining what we believe is the best user experience in point-of-sale financing.”

PatientFi Plus will leverage proprietary technology from PatientFi and Genesis Credit to offer a waterfall financing solution within the existing PatientFi consumer application and Provider transaction portal. Patients will apply and be approved through one process and providers can manage Genesis and PatientFi transactions seamlessly on one platform.

“We are excited to be working with a leader in point-of-sale patient financing that shares our commitment to affordable financial products,” said Ed Haluska, Chief Commercial Officer of Genesis Credit.

PatientFi has become one of the fastest-growing patient payment solutions for out-of-pocket healthcare expenses. Today, the Company partners with healthcare providers across plastic surgery, medical spas, dentistry, fertility, audiology, ophthalmology and more across the country.

For medical and dental providers interested in offering PatientFi please contact a PatientFi Sales Representative at: sales@patientfi.com or 949-441-5484.

About PatientFi

PatientFi is a point-of-sale platform used by healthcare providers to seamlessly offer their patients a friendly financing alternative to pay for out-of-pocket healthcare expenses. The Company’s mission is to make life-changing procedures and treatments more accessible to more patients, and bring friendly, easy, and flexible financing to the forefront of healthcare practices. Today, PatientFi serves a broad national network of healthcare providers across plastic surgery, dermatology, dentistry, fertility, audiology and ophthalmology. For more information, visit www.PatientFi.com and follow PatientFi on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Genesis Credit

Genesis Credit, a brand of Genesis Financial Solutions, Inc. is a national leader in non-prime financing, serving over 5 million consumers through the Private Label and General Purpose credit card programs it services for issuing banks and working with over 500 merchant partners across 15,000 locations. The credit cards provide essential financing solutions to the underserved consumer, whether they are looking to buy from one of our retail partners or fund everyday purchases. The credit products are fair and transparent and come with the tools and services designed to help customers succeed.