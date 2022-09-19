ISG Partners With cyberconIQ on Human Side of Cybersecurity

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, said today it is has formed a partnership with cyberconIQ, a cybersecurity platform and advisory company, to address the human side of cybersecurity.

Under the new partnership, ISG Cybersecurity will be able to offer its clients the capabilities of cyberconIQ’s Human Defense Platform, a SaaS-based solution that helps mitigate the human factors that create cyber risk, while cyberconIQ will be able to offer its customers access to the full range of ISG Cybersecurity services.

“People are one of the biggest risks to enterprise cybersecurity,” said Doug Saylors, partner and co-leader of ISG Cybersecurity. “Some 85 percent of breaches today involve human error, with breaches caused by phishing attempts up 25 percent in the last year alone. To combat this problem, enterprises need to strengthen their cybersecurity culture and help people become their own—and their employers’—best protection against cyber threats.”

Saylors said the partnership with cyberconIQ will enable ISG Cybersecurity to offer its clients a platform-based approach to identify individual risk styles among employees, increase overall security awareness, and actively monitor, measure, model and manage people-related cyber risk.

“The solution set of cyberconIQ is a welcome addition to ISG Cybersecurity’s market-leading portfolio of advisory, benchmarking, sourcing, organizational change management and third-party risk management capabilities,” Saylors said.

CyberconIQ’s Human Defense Platform is proven to reduce people-related cyber risk by up to 95 percent, said the company’s CEO and Founder Dr. James Norrie.

“We are able to substantially reduce cyber risk by leveraging our CYBERology™ approach – the intersection of cybersecurity and psychology,” said Norrie. “We embed behavioral science methods targeting changes in on-the-job behavior into all of our cybersecurity solutions.”

The cyberconIQ offering includes the patented myQ Risk-Style Questionnaire, unIQue Security Awareness Education modules, cybermetrIQs Cyber Risk Dashboard, phishFixIQ Phishing Simulation and Remediation solution, and leaderIQ adaptive learning approach to creating a risk-aware and compliant culture.

“We are excited to be working with ISG and its blue-chip client roster to bring the benefits of our human-centered approach to cybersecurity to more organizations,” Norrie said. “Working together, our combination of technology and people-based approaches will help companies significantly improve their cyber defenses and risk awareness.”

ISG Cybersecurity is a unit of ISG that helps enterprise clients increase their cybersecurity maturity in line with their overall digital transformations. The unit helps clients assess and benchmark their cybersecurity programs, develop a cybersecurity strategy, design and implement their cybersecurity operating model, design overall solutions and select appropriate vendors, manage third-party risk and create and execute cybersecurity awareness and training programs.

About cyberconIQ

Headquartered in York, Penn., cyberconIQ was founded with the knowledge that technical approaches to cybersecurity alone do not address the prevalent issues we face today. With years of research and development with financial industry leaders, Dr. James Norrie discovered that our foundational CYBERology™ approach – the intersection of cybersecurity and psychology – would improve security outcomes and would advance the risk and compliance culture within organizations world-wide. With proven results that are 8 - 10x more effective than generic training alternatives, cyberconIQ's platform measurably reduces the risk of a human-factors cybersecurity breach or data leak. Visit cyberconIQ.com to learn more.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.