SLIPNOT® Launches Cleaner and Degreaser at 2022 National Safety Council Congress & Expo

Foothold is a powerful water-based cleaner and degreaser for further reducing safety incidents in wet, greasy, and oily areas in food and beverage, industrial and chemical manufacturing, healthcare, commercial, and other building environments. Foothold puts worker safety and environmental responsibility at the forefront. With a formulation that’s highly concentrated, non-toxic, and biodegradable, Foothold has a neutral pH, without the dyes and harsh ingredients found in heavy duty cleaners and degreasers. (Photo: Business Wire)

Foothold by SLIPNOT is a new cleaner and degreaser that lifts and suspends heavy soils, brine, fat, and blood from surfaces not damaged by water. The simple 5-step Foothold process effectively cleans walls, equipment, and various flooring materials such as rubber, metal, and epoxies. Foothold is a powerful water-based cleaner and degreaser for further reducing safety incidents in wet, greasy, and oily areas in food and beverage, industrial and chemical manufacturing, healthcare, commercial, and other building environments.

Foothold by SLIPNOT is a new cleaner and degreaser that lifts and suspends heavy soils, brine, fat, and blood from surfaces not damaged by water. The simple 5-step Foothold process effectively cleans walls, equipment, and various flooring materials such as rubber, metal, and epoxies. Foothold is a powerful water-based cleaner and degreaser for further reducing safety incidents in wet, greasy, and oily areas in food and beverage, industrial and chemical manufacturing, healthcare, commercial, and other building environments.

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SLIPNOT ®, a leading provider of specialized safety flooring and surface technologies, today introduced to participants at the National Safety Council (NSC) Congress & Expo to Foothold by SLIPNOT (“Foothold”), offering safety and facility leaders new and innovative choices to help eliminate slips and falls in the workplace. See a video of the Foothold application and cleaning process here.

Foothold is a powerful water-based cleaner and degreaser for further reducing safety incidents in wet, greasy, and oily areas in food and beverage, industrial and chemical manufacturing, healthcare, commercial, and other building environments. While specially formulated for use with SLIPNOT products, Foothold is an all-purpose cleaner for areas of buildings with slip and fall hazards.

“At SLIPNOT, safety is our only priority,” said Bill Davidson, president, and CEO of SLIPNOT. “We recommend conducting regular safety audits, educating employees on slip and fall prevention, applying high friction surface technologies, and ensuring proper cleaning and maintenance. With the introduction of Foothold cleaner and degreaser, we can now offer safety and facility leaders an additional easy-to-implement strategy for creating safer, confident, and more productive work environments.”

Foothold puts worker safety and environmental responsibility at the forefront. With a formulation that’s highly concentrated, non-toxic, and biodegradable, Foothold has a neutral pH, without the dyes and harsh ingredients found in heavy duty cleaners and degreasers.

When used as directed, Foothold lifts and suspends heavy soils, brine, fat, and blood from surfaces not damaged by water including walls, equipment, and various flooring materials such as rubber, metal, and epoxies. Foothold cleaner and degreaser does not leave film or residue that can delaminate flooring, foster bacteria growth, or create new and unintended slip hazards.

Keeping it Clean: Slip Resistant Flooring and Surface Technologies

According to the NSC, slips and falls are one of the most common nonfatal, preventable workplace injuries. SLIPNOT has been solving this challenge for more than 30 years with slip-resistant products for walkways, entryways, stairs, elevated surfaces, ladders, and more. Once installed, SLIPNOT products can eliminate over 90% of slips and falls.

“Specialized safety flooring and surface technologies can last for decades,” added Davidson. “Proper maintenance and the right cleaning products can prolong the life of high traction products, like SLIPNOT. With Foothold, facility and safety leaders can stop using corrosive chemicals that can degrade metal surfaces and interfere with safety performance.”

Foothold cleaner and degreaser is available in multiple sizes, compatible with electric vacuums and effective when used with manual brushes. It can be purchased together with SLIPNOT flooring and surface technologies or on its own. Visit www.slipnot.com/Products/Foothold to learn more about:

Reducing freight, inventory, and handling costs with Foothold’s highly concentrated formula

Diluting instructions for different applications

Chemistry and ingredients in Foothold

Requesting a quote

About SLIPNOT