Specialty Dental Brands, TSG Consumer Partners and Leon Capital Finalize Growth Partnership

NASHVILLE, Tenn. & SAN FRANCISCO & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Specialty Dental Brands (“SDB”), a leading dental support organization (DSO), TSG Consumer Partners (“TSG”), a leading private equity firm, and Leon Capital Group (“LCG”) today announced that they have finalized a growth partnership. SDB management, including CEO Michael Schwartz and President Chris Scales, will continue to lead the business and its doctor partners will maintain significant ownership and complete clinical autonomy.

SDB is one of the largest, multi-specialty-only dental support organizations in the U.S., providing a broad range of business support services to oral surgery, pediatric dentistry, and orthodontic practices. SDB’s rapidly expanding support platform of industry-leading specialists includes over 211 supported dental practices across 20 states.

“I want to thank our doctor partners and the rest of the SDB team for the outstanding work we’ve accomplished together as we have expanded across the country,” said Michael Schwartz, CEO of SDB. “The growth partnership with TSG Consumer Partners further strengthens SDB’s ability to support the best specialists in their unwavering mission to provide the highest quality of patient care. TSG shares our collective belief with LCG that high-quality patient care starts with supporting the best doctor partners and teams across the country and has an established track record of building leading brands and businesses. As an organization we aim to have a positive impact on our staff, supported doctors, their patients, and the communities we serve – TSG will help us double down on this for all our constituents.”

“We are proud to have launched Specialty Dental Brands alongside its outstanding management team and supported the Company’s significant growth over the years,” said Hunter Dallas, Partner at Leon Capital Group. “We are excited about the partnership with TSG and for the next phase of growth as we work together to continue to support doctor-led innovation and expand access to high-quality care.”

“SDB’s ability to expand rapidly while maintaining focus on supporting the nation’s leading specialists has been truly impressive, and we believe SDB has created the premier platform within dental care,” said Colin Welch, Managing Director and Head of New York and London Offices at TSG.

“We are thrilled to leverage our consumer and branding expertise to support SDB’s continued momentum and deliver best-in-class oral health outcomes to patients through the tailored support services SDB provides to its doctor partners,” added Edward Wong, Managing Director at TSG.

Rich Agabs, Atishay Chopra and Brian Castiglioni of Jefferies LLC served as exclusive financial advisor through its Essential Outpatient Healthcare franchise, Sidley Austin LLP served as legal counsel, and McGuire Woods LLP served as regulatory counsel to Specialty Dental Brands. William Blair & Company and SVB Securities served as financial advisors and Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal advisor to TSG.

About SDB

Specialty Dental Brands (“SDB”) is a specialty focused dental support organization based in Nashville that is dedicated to serving affiliated Orthodontists, Pediatric Dentists, and Oral Surgeons across the country with an emphasis on youth patient care. SDB is a hybrid support organization that combines the best of private practice coupled with the strengths of professional business management. SDB’s supported doctors maintain 100% clinical autonomy while SDB provides invaluable business support services so that clinical teams are fully able to focus on patient care. To learn more, visit https://specialtydentalbrands.com/.

About TSG Consumer Partners

TSG Consumer Partners, LP is a leading private equity firm that partners with founders and management teams to build and accelerate growth for best-in-class consumer-facing businesses. Since its founding in 1986, TSG has been an active investor in the consumer industry. Representative past and present partner companies include Backcountry, Canyon Bicycles, Duckhorn, Dutch Bros, e.l.f. Cosmetics, IT Cosmetics, Joe Hudson’s Collision Centers, Mavis Tires, Planet Fitness, popchips, Power Stop, REVOLVE, Revolut, Robinhood, Rough Country, Smashbox, Super Star Car Wash, Stumptown, Thrive Pet Healthcare, and Vitaminwater. For more information, visit tsgconsumer.com.

About Leon Capital Group

LCG is a diversified holding company for a privately-owned group of entities based in Dallas, Texas. The areas of activity of the Leon family of companies include healthcare, real estate, and technology investments. LCG partners with entrepreneurs and management teams in the lower middle market to build category leading businesses by providing capital, business development expertise, and strategic support. LCG seeks to invest in exceptional businesses typically as the first institutional capital to drive scale via the flexibility of a family office coupled with an operating partner mentality. To learn more, https://leoncapitalgroup.com/direct-investments/.