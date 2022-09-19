Senet Expands Public LoRaWAN Network Across New York City

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Senet, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms that enable global connectivity and on-demand network build-outs for the Internet of Things (IoT) today announced it is has expanded the build out of its public LoRaWAN® network across all five boroughs of New York City. Through the combined operation of Senet’s tower-based carrier-grade network deployment, Radio Access Network (RAN) partner networks, and its Extended Coverage integration with the Helium Network, Senet’s New York City network is now one of the largest and densest metropolitan deployments of public LoRaWAN connectivity in North America.

Senet Becomes the Carrier Grade Onramp for the Helium Network in New York City

Senet’s integration partnership with the Helium Network provides access to over 27,500 Helium compatible hotspots in the New York City area, densifying and extending LoRaWAN network coverage offered by Senet. In addition, customers in New York City can now use Senet as their carrier grade onramp to the Helium network. By onboarding their solutions through Senet, customers benefit from robust network and device management services, delivering the highest levels of reliability and responsiveness for scaled IoT applications. Connectivity to the Helium Network is available through Senet’s Extended Coverage offering by default and at no additional cost to Senet customers.

This dense network coverage offers immediate and measurable value to solution providers and end customers. For example, one of Senet’s major customers experienced a 25% increase in outdoor connected asset reporting as a result of gaining access to Helium coverage in New York City through Senet’s managed network services. Senet and Helium will be discussing their integration and benefits to customers at the upcoming Helium House NYC event on Tuesday, September 20th being held at The Altman Building.

Senet will also be presenting use cases and highlighting its partnerships at the upcoming Dense Networks New York City Connected Cities Tour being held at The Palm on Thursday, October 13th. Those interested in registering to attend should contact Senet at info@senetco.com.

With the capacity to connect and manage millions of sensor based IoT devices throughout New York City, Senet is working with municipal leaders, commercial and residential building management solution providers, and utilities to launch and expand a variety of infrastructure modernization, municipal service delivery, and resource sustainability programs.

Gas Safety Solutions

New York is taking a leadership position in introducing legislation to address the dangers of gas leaks, fires, and explosions in residential dwellings. New York State Senate Bill S3705, which is currently in committee, requires that all temporary and permanent dwellings in the state shall install an operable combustible gas detector that wirelessly connects to the gas company. In support of this emerging legislation, Senet is conducting field trials with several gas safety solution partners and a large multi-utility service provider to develop and deliver gas leak detection and automatic shut off solutions designed to improve safety and reliability across regional natural gas distribution networks.

Senet has also partnered with New Cosmos USA, a leading global supplier of gas detectors and gas alarm systems and ProSentry, a building monitoring solution provider to provide gas safety solutions to multi-dwelling units in New York City. To learn more about these initiatives, register to attend an upcoming webinar featuring speakers from Senet, ProSentry, and New Cosmos USA: LoRaWAN Sensors and Fire Safety: New York City’s Gas Detector Law and How it May Affect Gas Safety Nationally.

Water & Gas Leak Detection, Equipment Malfunctions and Pest Management

Senet is collaborating with building monitoring solution provider ProSentry to deliver a complete modular system of wirelessly connected in-building sensors for gas leaks, water leaks, cigarette smoke, vape and THC detection, exhaust fan operation, elevator motion, boiler temperature, and pest management. ProSentry’s building-wide system provides enhanced management and response for co-ops, condominiums, rentals, student housing, public housing and commercial spaces. ProSentry has launched its solution offering New York City and surrounding areas and is working closely with Senet for the delivery of network services.

Food Safety and Compliance

Senet’s network is being used to provide real-time insights into mobile food vendor services throughout New York City. In addition, quick service restaurants in the region are using LoRaWAN sensors connected to Senet’s network to automate temperature monitoring, replacing manual processes with digital records to provide enhanced visibility into operating conditions and food safety.

“IoT technologies are increasingly influencing how some of the world’s largest cities build and operate municipal infrastructure and optimize service delivery, and with this cutting-edge network deployment, New York City will be positioned at the forefront of this new wave of innovation," said Bruce Chatterley, CEO of Senet. “Senet’s New York City network is one of the largest and densest metropolitan deployments of public LoRaWAN connectivity in North America and we look forward to continued partnerships with municipal and business leaders to help drive operational efficiencies, resource conservation, and overall economic vitality.”

About Senet, Inc.

Senet develops cloud-based software and services used by Network Operators, Application Developers, and System Integrators for the on-demand deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) networks. In addition to industrial and commercial applications, Senet has designed smart meter networks for many municipal water utility districts across the United States, representing millions of households. With a multi-year head start over competing Low Power Wide Area Network technologies, Senet offers services in over one hundred and eighty countries and owns and operates one of the largest publicly available LoRaWAN® networks in the United States. Our disruptive go-to-market models and critical technical advantages have helped us become a leading connectivity provider with recognized expertise in building and operating global IoT networks. For additional information, visit www.senetco.com.