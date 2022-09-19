CrowdStrike’s Falcon Fund Invests in API Security Leader, Salt Security

AUSTIN, Texas & LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fal.Con 2022– CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today announced that its strategic investment vehicle, Falcon Fund, has invested in Salt Security, the leader in Application Programming Interface (API) security. In addition to the investment, Salt Security and CrowdStrike are partnering to bring together leading technology to apply API discovery and runtime protection on applications, and enable security testing to harden APIs before release.

"With the proliferation and use of SaaS applications, APIs are becoming a key target for adversaries," said Michael Sentonas, chief technology officer at CrowdStrike. "Salt Security has emerged as the clear leader in solving this major blindspot for organizations, which is why we have chosen to invest in this innovative team and technology."

CrowdStrike is committed to building an ecosystem of next-generation security leaders and enabling seamless integrations with the solutions that customers need to protect themselves in a rapidly evolving threat landscape. CrowdStrike’s Falcon Fund has been active with investments in established and emerging leaders across adjacent markets including Dig Security (data detection and response), JumpCloud (open directory) and Talon Security (secure enterprise browser).

“APIs connect the critical data and services that drive today’s digital innovation,” said Roey Eliyahu, CEO and co-founder at Salt Security. “API usage is rapidly growing, and API attack traffic is growing year-over-year. Existing defenses are not effective in detecting and stopping API attacks, leaving organizations vulnerable to today’s low-and-slow API attacks. Just as CrowdStrike revolutionized endpoint protection, Salt is pioneering a context-based approach to finding and stopping bad actors abusing APIs. We are honored to welcome CrowdStrike as a strategic partner and help provide their customers with best-in-class API security.”

Salt Security will be showcasing its platform during Fal.Con 2022 at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on September 19-21.

About Salt Security

Salt Security protects the APIs that form the core of every modern application. Its API Protection Platform is the industry's first patented solution to prevent the next generation of API attacks, using machine learning and AI to automatically and continuously identify and protect APIs. Only Salt Security has the ability to correlate activities across millions of APIs and users over time and provide real-time analysis of all that data. Deployed in minutes, the Salt Security platform learns the granular behavior of a company's APIs and requires no configuration or customization to pinpoint and block API attackers. For more information, please visit: https://salt.security.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with one of the world’s most advanced cloud-native platforms for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

