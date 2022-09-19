Triumph Orthopedics Announces Its First Practice Partnership With Georgia Bone & Joint Surgeons, P.C.

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--2838249Triumph Orthopedic Partners (“Triumph”) is pleased to announce it has entered a partnership with Georgia Bone and Joint Surgeons, P.C. (“Georgia Bone and Joint” or “GB&J” or “the Practice”). This is the first partnership in the state of Georgia for Triumph.

Triumph is a Nashville-based orthopedics management services organization that is committed to partnering with leading orthopedists to build a premier network of orthopedic services. The company is backed by Shore Capital Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, which was recognized in 2020 and 2021 by Inc. Magazine as a top founder-friendly firm and PitchBook research for completing the most private equity healthcare transactions in the world.

Georgia Bone and Joint is a leading orthopedics practice in northwest Georgia that is comprised of the physician team of Drs. T. Andrew Riddle, Charles Cha, Bradford Wall, Gregory Crawley and David Hubbell. The practice’s state-of-the-art facilities include an orthopedic urgent care center, outpatient surgery center, imaging center, and physical therapy center. With this partnership, Riddle and Cha will join Triumph’s Board of Directors.

“ Triumph is thrilled to establish our presence in the state of Georgia by collaborating with such a strong partner in GB&J. The Triumph team is built to empower growth-minded orthopedists, and this team of physicians could not be a better fit for our model,” said Nate Bard, CEO of Triumph Orthopedics. “ Chuck, Andy and Brad have already proven to be valuable partners to us, and we are excited to work together to help realize their growth vision for the practice.”

Through this partnership, Triumph and GB&J will work together to implement several strategic and operational initiatives to grow the practice and expand services for its patients.

“ We knew the future landscape of orthopedics would require an association, and Triumph has provided what we need, while allowing us to maintain autonomy in medicine,” said Riddle. “ Most importantly, we can continue to manage and focus on the areas of the practice that we want to have control over, such as patient care and medical decision making, while focusing less on administrative areas of the practice, such as billing and contracting. Triumph has been extremely valuable in helping us grow our practice in the areas that have potential.”

As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, Triumph is partnering with orthopedic practices to empower outstanding orthopedists with best-in-class business resources.

“ Our partnership with Triumph has allowed us to mitigate risk and continue to be successful at what we do, which is taking care of orthopedic patients,” said Riddle. “ We are excited for what the future will bring with this partnership.”

About Triumph Orthopedics

Triumph Orthopedic Partners, based in Nashville, TN, is an orthopedics management services organization backed by Shore Capital Partners that combines the guidance of orthopedic surgeons and physician board members with healthcare business leadership to help practices meet their goals. Triumph’s mission is to empower orthopedists and their team to deliver an exceptional patient experience, with the ultimate vision of being the partner of choice for growth-minded orthopedists. Triumph is led by an experienced team of business and growth experts, including Chief Executive Officer, Nate Bard, Chief Financial Officer, Scott Matthews, and Chief Growth Officer, Brendan Gibney. In addition to the team, Triumph’s Board of Directors is led by four orthopedic surgeons, Drs. Richard Hawkins, Tom Price, Chuck Cha, and Andy Riddle, and two physicians with experience in building a platform company in their respective specialties, Drs. Gino Gabianelli and Steve Morris. For more information about Triumph Orthopedics, please visit triumphortho.com.

About Georgia Bone and Joint Surgeons, P.C.

Georgia Bone & Joint Surgeons, P.C. offers comprehensive orthopedic and spine care in a compassionate, patient friendly environment. The practice has proudly served the Cartersville, Georgia and greater Atlanta area for over 20 years. Experienced in effective and advanced methods of treatment, our board-certified orthopedic physicians specialize in caring for the entire musculoskeletal system. From non-invasive treatment to advanced surgical care, GB&J’s physicians create a treatment plan designed specifically to help its patients reach maximum improvement and recovery.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is focused on microcap investments within the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, and Real Estate industries. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions, and generate value for shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant growth potential, including organic growth and growth through industry consolidation. Shore has approximately $3 billion of cumulative capital commitments through various investment vehicles. For more information, please visit: www.shorecp.com.