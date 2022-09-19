Victor E. Mancebo Secures Rights to OxyCom Climate Control Technology

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O2 Natural Air LLC d/b/a/ OxyCom N.A. www.oxycom.org (“O2” or the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with patented two-stage commercial climate control technology manufacturer, OxyCom Fresh Air BV.

OxyCom Fresh Air BV is headquartered in the Netherlands, founded in 2002 as pioneers and designers of highly innovative “natural cooling systems” with one goal in mind, to reduce the global ecological footprint required for cooling, ventilating, and heating for commercial applications.

Adiabatic cooling is the process of reducing heat through a change in air pressure caused by volume expansion. “It is one of the most natural cooling methods in the market, consuming 90% less energy,” said Victor E. Mancebo. The World Economic Forum states that conventional air conditioning accounts for 40% of all global carbon emissions.

"We are excited to partner and formally introduce the patented OXYCOM commercial climate control technology in North America,” said Mancebo, Partner of OxyCom N.A. “The OXYCOM two-stage technology can serve numerous industries, inclusive of cannabis facilities, shopping centers, distribution centers, food processors, data centers, offices, warehouses, manufacturing, supermarkets, etc. As leaders in our industries, we have a social responsibility to reduce our carbon footprint, and partake in the ESG global movement, and OXYCOM is a viable and economic solution,” states Mancebo.

“Partnering with OxyCom N.A. is an excellent step in expanding OXYCOM’s continent distribution reach,” said Barry Leuverman, Director, OxyCom Fresh Air BV. "We look forward to working alongside with Mr. Mancebo, a strong leader in the cannabis industry. The North American market is pivotal for our growing success.”

For further OXYCOM inquiries, please connect with our specialized team at www.oxycom.org or sales@oxycom.org or 1 (800) 807-3683.

About OxyCom N.A.

OxyCom N.A. is an exclusive distributor of OXYCOM two-stage technologies in the North American continent. OxyCom N.A. is committed in helping companies reduce their global carbon footprint and assist with their Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) initiatives while controlling their operating climate environment. OxyCom N.A. provides a trusted and patented climate control technology focused on maximizing returns for our clients. For more information, please visit: www.oxycom.org

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.