Boeing Selects Spirit AeroSystems to Replace KC-135 Horizontal Stabilizers

WICHITA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) today announced a contract award from The Boeing Company to provide new horizontal stabilizers for U.S. Air Force KC-135R Stratotankers. The contract is for an initial 34 horizontal stabilizer kits.

Spirit will support extending the life of the KC-135R through at least 2040 utilizing its advanced assembly capabilities including determinant assembly. The KC-135 series of aircraft first entered the U.S. Air Force fleet in 1957.

The new horizontal stabilizers will be produced at the Spirit facility in Tulsa, Okla.

“We are very pleased Boeing selected Spirit to produce horizontal stabilizers for the KC-135 Stratotanker, taking advantage of our decades of experience building aerostructures,” said Eric Hein, Spirit Vice President for Advanced Development and Space Programs. “Extending the life of the KC-135 to support the aerial refueling needs of the Air Force is a perfect use of Spirit’s capabilities and capacity. Our Tulsa team is proud to play a critical role to keep the Stratotankers flying for decades to come.”

The KC-135 continues to provide the core aerial refueling capability for the United States Air Force, as well as providing aerial refueling for the Navy, Marine Corps and allied nation aircraft. The KC-135 helps give the nation’s military global reach.

“Spirit AeroSystems is committed to growing in Defense and Space and supporting the needs of the warfighter; the KC-135 Horizontal Stabilizer replacement program aligns with that commitment,” said Jarrod Bartlett, Spirit Director of Business Development for Defense and Space. “We are on a path to diversify Spirit’s business and grow our defense related portfolio to 40% of the business as quickly as possible.”

Spirit is also helping Boeing extend the life of the B-52 Stratofortress by providing engine pylons and nacelles for the initial phase of the B-52 Commercial Engine Replacement Program (CERP). The total CERP effort is expected to replace 608 engines on the U.S. Air Force fleet of B-52H models. Spirit will support extending the life of the B-52 Stratofortress through at least 2050. The B-52 first entered the U.S. Air Force fleet in 1955.

About Spirit AeroSystems Inc.

Spirit AeroSystems is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes, defense platforms, and business/regional jets. With expertise in aluminum and advanced composite manufacturing solutions, the company’s core products include fuselages, integrated wings and wing components, pylons, and nacelles. Also, Spirit serves the aftermarket for commercial and business/regional jets. Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit has facilities in the U.S., U.K., France, Malaysia and Morocco. More information is available at www.spiritaero.com.

