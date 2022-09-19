RNDC and LibDib Launch LibDib@RNDC Louisiana

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RNDC and LibDib today announced LibDib@RNDC LA, a new RNDC sales division within the state of Louisiana. LibDib@RNDC LA brings LibDib’s unique platform-based distribution model to RNDC Louisiana. This allows all compliant suppliers to secure distribution for products in the state.

“It’s an exciting day in Louisiana as all brands now have a route to market in our great state,” said Dolph Parro, RNDC Executive Vice President, Louisiana. “We welcome LibDib as our partner as we expand our distribution sales models and offer enhanced services to suppliers.”

To start, LibDib@RNDC LA will open to a select group of both LibDib and RNDC wine and spirits suppliers. The sales division will then open the market to all suppliers in the coming months. Current LibDib Makers and new suppliers interested in distribution in Louisiana can express interest here and will be alerted when the market is live for distribution. The LibDib@RNDC LA sales division is currently available for both wine and spirits suppliers.

“We’ve seen great success with the LibDib@RNDC model in Texas and I’m thrilled that we are extending it to my colleagues in Louisiana,” said Pape Swanson, State EVP, Texas for RNDC. “Over 60 suppliers are now in the Texas market via this model and after proven success, some brands are graduating to our traditional RNDC distribution model.”

“We are thrilled to expand LibDib@RNDC to Louisiana,” said Cheryl Durzy, CEO and Founder of LibDib. “Our partnership with RNDC has allowed us to expand how we efficiently service brands and buying accounts. Louisiana is the next step in the groundbreaking development of the three-tier system.”

With the addition of Louisiana, LibDib is now available in 12 states. LibDib@RNDC LA is the third market for this model. Both companies plan to expand this capability to additional RNDC markets soon. Specific details on how the division will operate are available here.

