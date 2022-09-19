Viamedia Selected as Long-Term Ad Rep by HolstonConnect, Powered by MobiTV

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viamedia, the leading fully-integrated independent cross-media local advertising company, today announced a long-term partnership with HolstonConnect, a wholly owned, not-for-profit subsidiary of Holston Electric Cooperative. Viamedia’s technology uniquely allows the operator to seamlessly integrate local ads using Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI) tools into the MobiTV streaming platform and expands Viamedia’s ad sales representation into Knoxville and the Tri-Cities region, adding to its growing national footprint.

“Viamedia has always been at the forefront of innovation, delivering advanced solutions that make advertising simpler, more effective, and more profitable. Selecting Viamedia to represent our ad sales was an easy decision,” said James Sandlin, General Manager at HolstonConnect. “With Viamedia’s undivided support, our advertisers, businesses and communities have the solutions they need to ensure success, at a time when it’s never been more critical.”

“Holston is essential to residents and businesses throughout Tennessee,” said David Solomon, Viamedia’s president and CEO. “The company represented a unique challenge and special opportunity. With Viamedia’s innovative, cross-media advertising technology and sales representative team, Holston can not only increase revenues, but also integrate fully with MobiTV. We hope Holston’s success will become a roadmap for other operators looking to maximize local ad sales. Especially on the MobiTV platform.”

HolstonConnect is a not-for-profit, East Tennessee broadband fiber network provider offering high-speed Internet, TV, and phone services. Headquartered in Rogersville, Tennessee, Holston continues to deliver the most popular content, advanced services and new solutions to its customers in Knoxville and the Tri-Cities region.

The expanded partnership reinforces Viamedia’s national footprint. Today, the company manages sales and operations for more than 60 cable companies across 69 of the nation’s top designated market areas (DMAs), bringing invaluable opportunities for advertisers to reach local audiences in markets across the country.

About Viamedia

Viamedia places over 1MM ads a day in more than 130 zones in 28 states across 60+ markets nationwide, aggregating all forms of TV audiences and providing a single point of sale to more than 6,000 local, regional, and national advertisers. It provides a comprehensive portfolio of audience and impression-based local video cross-media advertising solutions that bridge the gap between linear TV and digital programmatic advertising.

Viamedia’s patented, cloud based QTTTM platform utilizes a proprietary technology stack and is designed to enable ad campaigns to be more efficient and easier to execute, by utilizing rich data to deliver targeted, dynamic ads to consumers via linear television.

Viamedia also offers a complimentary suite of impression-based digital products for streaming, mobile, display, email, search, social and more. Headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, the company’s success is built on its people, processes and proprietary software.

For more information, please visit https://viamediatv.com.

About Holston

Holston Electric Cooperative is a member-owned, not-for-profit distributor of TVA power that provides safe, reliable and affordable energy to more than 30,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Hawkins and Hamblen counties. Visit www.holstonelectric.com to learn more.