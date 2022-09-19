THRIVE | Coworking Acquires Coworking Station in Holly Springs, NC

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--THRIVE | Coworking, a flexible workspace solution with a commitment to philanthropy and community involvement, today announced the acquisition of the Coworking Station in Holly Springs, NC. Holly Springs is an attractive location for THRIVE’s next Coworking location because the office is 100% occupied with a waiting list as a result of the area growing 45% over the past ten years.

“The Coworking Station in Holly Springs reminded the team of its first location in Alpharetta in a walkable suburban town outside a major metropolitan area — and the location supports our mission to build community,” says THRIVE Co-founder and CEO Ramon Gonzalez. “Our business is built by people and our goal is to grow with purpose while creating an impact in each city we open. Downtown Holly Springs is the quintessential small Southern town that is welcoming with a positive work/life balance, and the acquisition of the Coworking Station puts THRIVE another location closer to our goal of 500 purpose-driven coworking spaces.”

Located on the second floor of The Block on Main at 300 S. Main St. in Downtown Holly Springs, THRIVE | Holly Springs offers a variety of memberships designed to meet the needs of both large and small enterprises, as well as independent entrepreneurs, freelancers and students. Featuring flex desks, designated desks, private offices, mailboxes, day pass, and multiple meeting rooms all with 24/7/365 access, THRIVE’s inspired hybrid workspace experience delivers purpose, flexibility and collaboration. As part of THRIVE, Holly Springs gains a roster of special events, including monthly catered breakfasts, lunches and happy hours, as well as adventures and outings (anything from hikes to hang gliding).

Close to Research Triangle Park and Raleigh, Holly Springs has grown into a global bio-manufacturing hub while still retaining its small-town charm, and often makes lists as one of the top places in North Carolina to live, raise a family, get a job, and for safety. The quaint Downtown Village District features historic architecture and wide paver sidewalks lined with trees and antique lanterns, with a blend of retail shops and boutiques, as well as a Saturday morning farmers market, craft breweries, and a wide variety of dining options.

THRIVE is designed for anyone looking for a new way to work in a professional, inspiring, collaborative and fun atmosphere. THRIVE also works directly with companies to create the hybrid work locations they need, exactly where they want them — with all the amenities, convenience and culture employees love baked right in. And like the other THRIVE locations, THRIVE |Holly Springs is located in a vibrant, walkable neighborhood, close to shops and restaurants.

In addition to Holly Springs, THRIVE | Coworking members have access to workspace in Alpharetta, Milton and Canton, GA, and Columbus/Franklinton, OH. Multiple cities are in development, including Gainesville, Suwanee, Cumming, Duluth, Roswell, Snellville, Kennesaw, Columbus, and Atlanta, GA; Birmingham, AL; Asheville, Chapel Hill, and Winston-Salem, NC; and Charleston and Greenville, SC.

THRIVE also helps to drive local Holly Springs business by partnering with neighborhood retailers who offer discounts on dining and services to coworking members, as well as anyone who participates in THRIVE | Initiative, the company’s 501(c)(3) micro-donation platform. The THRIVE | Initiative app Change4Good.org rounds up credit and debit card purchases to the nearest dollar amount and lets users donate the difference directly to a local charity. The THRIVE | Initiative app is currently available in Alpharetta only, with other cities set to come online shortly.

About THRIVE

THRIVE | Coworking and the 501(c)(3) THRIVE | Initiative — collectively known as THRIVE — are a groundbreaking workplace/social engagement concept that melds stylish, conveniently located coworking spaces with philanthropy and community involvement. Partnering with civic and economic-development leaders, THRIVE helps stimulate local economies, driving business to nearby retailers.

THRIVE | Coworking

Provides freelancers, entrepreneurs and enterprises a remote workspace for the contemporary, hybrid workforce. The curated culture features scheduled events and outings, 24/7/365 access, and monthly catered meals and happy hours in vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Global private-equity and real estate asset-management group 33 Degrees invested to open 500 THRIVE locations throughout the United States and Canada, enabling THRIVE to now serve enterprises struggling with their hybrid model and to acquire coworking operators who wish to exit or scale with THRIVE.

THRIVE | Initiative

Is a microdonation platform that allows users to round up their credit or debit card purchases to the nearest dollar amount and donate the difference directly to a local charity, while also taking advantage of discounts on goods and services offered by participating retailers.