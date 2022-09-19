Eastern Eye Care joins US Eye Network, Expanding Presence into Myrtle Beach Region

MURRELLS INLET, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eastern Eye Care, founded by Shawn Thomas, O.D., has joined the growing US Eye network of premium eye care practices. The addition of Eastern Eye Care continues US Eye’s expansion throughout coastal South Carolina and adds a presence in the growing Grand Strand area, centered around Myrtle Beach. The expansion follows US Eye’s entry into the Hilton Head area in 2021.

Through the US Eye partnership, Eastern Eye Care will be affiliated with Carolina Eyecare Physicians, a multi-specialty, multi-location ophthalmology and optometry practice based in Charleston, SC. The partnership offers patients access to nationally renowned providers, innovative services, and cutting-edge technology.

“Myrtle Beach in particular has been an area of interest for us as we have seen an influx of residents traveling to our Carolina Eyecare Physicians offices for ophthalmic services. Having a local US Eye office for pre-and post-operative care will be a welcome convenience for our patients who reside in the region,” said Dr. Kerry Solomon, Chief Medical Officer of US Eye and Cataract Surgeon at Carolina Eyecare Physicians. He adds, “I have personally worked with Dr. Thomas for over a decade and have been thoroughly impressed by his expertise, practice model and his dedication to excellent patient care. He's a fantastic addition to the US Eye team.”

Dr. Shawn Thomas completed his undergraduate studies in Pre-Medicine and Biology at Penn State University and obtained his Doctorate of Optometry degree from the Pennsylvania College of Optometry. He continued his extensive training at The Eye Institute in Philadelphia, PA, the Medical Hospital at Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, VA and the Katzen Eye Group in Baltimore, MD. Dr. Thomas has been practicing for over two decades and specializes in caring for patients with advanced ocular disease such as glaucoma, cataracts, macular degeneration, dry eye and cornea conditions. He is committed to continuing education and advancing the eye care industry, having published numerous journal articles on refractive surgery and lectured at conferences across the United States and internationally.

Speaking of the partnership, Dr. Thomas shares, “US Eye’s operational model is the gold standard for any medical optometry practice. The collaboration between surgeon and optometric physician is seamless, allowing patients to experience exceptional care throughout the patient journey. The integrated aspect of US Eye practices, in addition to the physician-led environment, makes US Eye a superior organization that I am proud to join. I look forward to providing my patients with the advanced technology, innovative treatments and the expanded resources that US Eye brings to the table.”

US Eye is a physician led, patient-centric network of practices founded on a commitment to providing exceptional patient service through premium technology and unrivaled provider expertise. Member practices offer an extensive range of ophthalmic and optometric services including comprehensive eye exams, laser cataract surgery, advanced intraocular lenses, all-laser LASIK, glaucoma, retina, cornea care, and more.

The addition of Eastern Eye Care brings the total number of US Eye practice locations to 64 across the Southeastern United States. Eastern Eye Care will integrate its operations, procedures, and service offerings with Carolina Eyecare Physicians, expanding the practice network further throughout coastal South Carolina.

About US Eye

US Eye is a leading group of patient-centric, vertically integrated multi-specialty physician practices providing patients with care in ophthalmology, optometry, dermatology, audiology and cosmetic facial surgery. US Eye is based in Sarasota, Florida, employing over 110 providers and over 1,000 staff members across 5 states. The company currently operates 64 offices and 5 ambulatory surgery centers in the Southeast United States. US Eye is owned by its partner practices and is backed by Pamlico Capital, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based firm investing in founder-owned businesses for over 30 years. Learn more about US Eye at USEye.com.