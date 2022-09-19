BerlinRosen Invests in Leading Brand Consultancy Derris

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O2 Investment Partners (www.o2investment.com) is pleased to announce that through BerlinRosen, it has made an investment in and partnered with Derris (www.derris.com) and its founder and CEO, Jesse Derris, to grow its brand consultancy and communications practice areas that expand upon BerlinRosen’s current service offering. Terms of the investment were not disclosed. O2 made a significant investment in BerlinRosen in January 2022.

Founded by CEO Jesse Derris and Partner Lisa Frank in 2013, Derris is a leading brand consultancy and communications firm known for playing a strategic role in launching and marketing some of the biggest brands in fashion, lifestyle, and other direct-to-consumer sectors over the past decade, including Warby Parker, Everlane, and Glossier. Based in New York, with an additional office in London, UK, Derris employs over 75 individuals who possess a deep understanding of how to position high-growth consumer brands externally as well as maintain positive, proactive internal communications. Jesse [Derris] and Lisa Frank will continue to lead the firm under the Derris brand name while immediately benefitting from the expanded resources and talent of the BerlinRosen network.

“Valerie Berlin and Jonathan Rosen are building the integrated marketing firm of the future, and a place we’re thrilled to call home. More than that, they are wonderful humans and have a best-in-class team and culture,” said Jesse Derris. “We couldn’t be more excited to join forces and add our knowhow and team to what they’re building.”

Jonathan Rosen, Co-Founder and Co-Principal at BerlinRosen commented, “Look at Derris’s track record; from Warby Parker, Everlane, Glossier to Reformation, it’s like a greatest hits track of the fastest-growing, most impactful brands. The common thread between all of them is Derris helping shape their narrative, message, voice, and story from day one.”

Sean Darin at O2 commented, “Derris has demonstrated phenomenal success building brands in a marketplace that now more than ever requires consumer-facing businesses to uniquely differentiate themselves. We are thrilled to bring on Jesse, Lisa, and the rest of the Derris team onto the BerlinRosen platform and are excited for the growth we will achieve in partnership.”

About Derris

Derris is a brand consultancy firm helping clients develop and launch fast-growing, disruptive companies. Their services include brand positioning, strategic communications, content and creative, experiential, influencer marketing, internal and crisis communications. Derris currently employs 65 employees in their New York office and 10 employees in their London office. Additional information is available at www.derris.com.

About BerlinRosen

BerlinRosen is a fast-growing, full-service communications firm with more than 300 communications and campaign strategists in New York, Washington, DC, and Los Angeles. Since its founding in 2005, BerlinRosen has powerfully expanded its presence in corporate, social impact / ESG, nonprofit, entertainment, media, racial justice, healthcare, real estate, technology, issue advocacy and workers’ rights communications. They have received many important accolades including Large Agency of the Year (PRNews), finalist Large Agency of the Year (PRWeek), finalist for Digital Agency of the Year (PRNews), Agency Elite (PRNet), Gold in Consumer Marketing (HSMAI) and Best Integrated Campaign (PRSA). Additional information is available at www.berlinrosen.com.

About O2 Investment Partners

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to acquire majority interests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management. Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com.