Nonantum Capital Partners Announces Acquisition of LJP Waste Solutions

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nonantum Capital Partners ("Nonantum"), a middle-market private equity firm, today announced the acquisition of LJP Waste Solutions ("LJP") from Aperion Management. LJP is a leading regional provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services that specializes in zero landfill and waste-to-energy solutions.

Founded in 1993, LJP provides innovative and sustainable disposal solutions, working directly with customers to conduct waste evaluations and determine waste streams that can be recycled or converted to fuel using waste-to-energy methods. In recent years, the company's experienced management team has expanded its geographic footprint by servicing additional customer locations and making strategic acquisitions in the Midwest.

Given Nonantum's industry experience and successful track record of acquiring, growing, and scaling businesses, the firm became the partner of choice for LJP's management team.

" At LJP, we've come a long way in the past 29 years, and we're excited to see the new heights we will reach with support from our new partner," said LJP Waste Solutions CEO Steve Metz. " Since our doors opened, we've worked closely with our customers to provide innovative waste solutions while working towards a more sustainable future, and we're looking forward to continuing that work with Nonantum."

" Our team is excited to welcome LJP Waste Solutions to the Nonantum portfolio and partner with the management team on the continued expansion of zero landfill and traditional waste management services," said Nonantum Managing Partner Jon Biotti. " LJP has a strong business model, and the company's sustainable solutions are a key differentiator in the waste management sector."

Stifel acted as financial advisor to LJP Waste Solutions. Nonantum was advised by Goodwin in completing the LJP investment.

LJP Waste Solutions is searching for other complementary businesses to acquire in the waste services space. If interested in learning more, please contact Steve Metz at 612-965-9460.

About Nonantum Capital Partners

Founded in 2018 by a team of experienced private equity and management executives as a spin-out from Charlesbank Capital Partners, Nonantum is a Boston-based middle-market private equity firm. Nonantum focuses on investing in family and founder-owned businesses, corporate carve-outs, and complex situations where personal partnership is critical and opportunities exist for significant equity value creation. For more information, visit http://nonantumcapital.com/.

About LJP Waste Solutions

LJP Waste Solutions is a zero landfill, environmental services company. Since 1993, LJP has been helping residential, commercial, and large manufacturing companies reach their sustainability goals. LJP focuses on recycling and waste-to-energy conversions, providing clean fuel for other businesses wherever possible.