Echosens Announces FibroScan Optimized Market Access Initiative

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Echosens, a high-technology company offering the FibroScan® portfolio of solutions, expands its commitment and support for customers with the launch of the FibroScan Optimized Market Access Initiative, including a dedicated team to optimize and efficiently integrate utilization of FibroScan in their practice settings. This holistic initiative provides robust tools for improving access to care by ensuring patients can receive early, noninvasive assessment and monitoring of liver disease with FibroScan, the preferred non-invasive test referenced by over 3,500 peer-reviewed publications and 160 international guidelines including American Gastroenterological Association (AGA), American Association of Clinical Endocrinology (AACE) and American Heart Association (AHA).

“We are redefining market access and expanding the value of FibroScan to serve and improve access to care for new and existing patients as part of the diagnostic pathway for non-alcoholic liver disease (NAFLD) and the more advanced nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH),” says Jon Gingrich, CEO, Echosens North America. “The new FibroScan Market Access Initiative exemplifies our Company’s deep and thoughtful commitment to advancing better patient care, improving access to clinical services and sustaining opportunities to halt the progression of liver disease.”

The FibroScan Optimized Market Access Initiative is centered around enhanced partnerships and better access to quality care by now offering a dedicated team of professionals as well as impactful materials, inclusive of an updated coding and billing guide, to assist clinicians in implementing FibroScan into their practice. For more information, visit https://www.echosens.com/en-us/market-access/.

“With our profound commitment to innovation and a patient-centered approach that advances access to comprehensive, high-quality healthcare services, we look forward to further supporting an improved patient experience and enhanced health outcomes,” says Gingrich. “The FibroScan Optimized Market Access Initiative reflects our alignment and shared goals with clinician partners to provide better care for patients and exceptional liver health management.”

About Echosens

Echosens, the developer of FibroScan®, is an innovative high-technology company offering a full range of products and services supporting physicians in their assessment and management of patients with chronic liver diseases. FibroScan is supported by over 3,500 peer-reviewed publications and examinations are covered by Medicare, Medicaid and many insurance plans. For more information, please visit https://www.echosens.com/.