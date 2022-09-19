Owl Labs and BlueJeans by Verizon Partner to Offer New Meetings+ Bundle Subscription for Companies to Conduct More Effective Hybrid Meetings

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Owl Labs, the first company to build AI-powered, 360-degree video conferencing solutions, and BlueJeans by Verizon, the secure video collaboration platform for a work-from-anywhere world, announced a partnership that provides access to Owl Labs’ award-winning meeting technology combined with BlueJeans Meetings video conferencing software licenses in an affordable monthly subscription model. BlueJeans’ Meetings+ With Owl Labs is the first and only 360-degree bundled video conferencing solution on the market and it serves companies of all sizes with plug-and-play setup and minimal IT support required.

The Meeting Owl® is the world’s smartest 360-degree camera, microphone, and speaker combined into one easy-to-use device. It is powered by proprietary AI technology that automatically focuses on whoever is speaking, using audio and visual cues. It creates the experience of in-person participation for hybrid teams and integrates seamlessly with many video conferencing platforms, including BlueJeans by Verizon. Owl Labs products are used by over 100,000 organizations worldwide, including 84 Fortune 100 companies.

The Meeting Owl product line seamlessly integrates with BlueJeans’ industry-leading audio and visual video conferencing software, ensuring that every voice is clearly seen and heard. With clear and crisp video, BlueJeans offers 4K video and built-in Dolby Voice™ audio that minimizes background noise. Together, BlueJeans and Owl Labs can add video conferencing capabilities to any meeting room or space, creating an entire ecosystem that becomes smarter over time.

This partnership comes at a crucial time, as 71% of workers want to have a hybrid or remote working style, but 70% find it difficult to participate in conversations on hybrid video calls, as Owl Labs’ annual State of Remote Work study found. Meanwhile, only 38% of workers say their employers have upgraded their video technology to allow more hybrid collaboration. As a result of this, 66% of workers feel that their meetings fail to engage all participants, a BlueJeans survey found.

“ The role of the office is changing, and hybrid work is here to stay as 100% of teams will never be in the office 100% of the time again,” said Frank Weishaupt, CEO of Owl Labs. “ Most companies are vastly underprepared for the complexities of hybrid work, so they need to quickly and affordably overhaul their office spaces to ensure they’re meeting the needs of their newly hybrid teams. Our partnership with BlueJeans by Verizon makes it easy and affordable to transform traditional conference rooms into fully equipped, inclusive video conferencing ecosystems, so both remote and in-room participants can collaborate and contribute.”

“ One of the biggest challenges of virtual meetings is ensuring that everyone feels included, but we believe the right technology can solve for these pain points,” said Chris Lewter, VP and General Manager, BlueJeans by Verizon. “ We are excited to partner with Owl Labs to bring immersive, 360-degree hardware to companies of all sizes for an affordable monthly fee, to enhance our BlueJeans software for the hybrid workforce.”

The Meetings+ With Owl Labs package starts at one cost-efficient monthly fee of $29 for companies that sign up in the first 90 days, and then will increase to $39 per month for users who sign up after. The monthly fee includes the Owl Labs device and app, three BlueJeans Meetings Enterprise licenses, product warranty, and elevated customer support. Meetings+ With Owl Labs is available in North America.

For more information on the Owl Labs and BlueJeans Meetings+ offering, visit: https://owllabs.com/partners/verizon-bluejeans or https://www.bluejeans.com/partners/owl-labs.

About Owl Labs:

Owl Labs is the first company to build AI-powered, 360-degree video conferencing solutions for hybrid organizations. Its suite of products makes meetings more inclusive and collaborative by leveling the playing field between remote and in-room participants. The company’s flagship product, the Meeting Owl® 3, is the first WiFi-enabled, 360-degree camera, microphone and speaker that automatically zooms in on whoever’s speaking. Owl Labs has raised $22 million in funding and is based in Boston, with remote and hybrid employees all over the world. To learn more, visit OwlLabs.com.

About BlueJeans:

BlueJeans by Verizon empowers organizations with secure video collaboration for a work-from-anywhere world. Thousands of organizations, from growing businesses to Fortune 500 leaders, use BlueJeans every day for video meetings and large interactive events. BlueJeans Rooms converts any room into an easy-to-use video conferencing space requiring little to no end-user training and effortless IT management, while increasing workforce collaboration. For more information, visit www.bluejeans.com.