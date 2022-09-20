Boulder Canyon Partners With Yellowbird Foods For Limited-Edition Habanero Kettle-Style Potato Chips

Try the NEW Boulder Canyon Boulder Batch Yellowbird Habanero kettle-style potato chips! Act quickly, they're only available for a limited-time-only! (Photo: Business Wire)

HANOVER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boulder Canyon®, a line of better-for-you, kettle-style potato chips offered by Utz Brands Inc., has partnered with Austin-based hot sauce darling, Yellowbird Foods, to create a limited-time offering -- Boulder Canyon Boulder Batch Yellowbird Habanero kettle-style potato chips!

These kettle chips combine Boulder Canyon's flagship kettle chips made with avocado oil with Yellowbird's best-selling Habanero Condiment to create a chip that delivers the heat in a uniquely delicious way. Boulder Batch Limited-Edition Yellowbird Habanero chips are now available in leading retailers, such as Whole Foods Market® and Sprouts Farmers Market®, and across the U.S. while supplies last. They'll also be featured at the upcoming Natural Products Expo East, held in Philadelphia in late September.

As a leader in potato chips cooked in better-for-you oils, Boulder Canyon continues its track record of creating simple, flavorful, and better-for-you snacks. Their passion for snacks with premium oils and ingredients aligns with Yellowbird's standard of creating sauces that are crafted flavor first, heat second, and celebrate the subtleties of each ingredient. All are Non–GMO, Vegan, Gluten–Free and packed with real fruits and vegetables.

"We're very excited to work with Boulder Canyon; it's a great fit," said Erin Link, Co-Founder and Creative Director for Yellowbird. "Our sauces are made from simple ingredients but have complex flavors and varying heat levels. This habanero kettle chip combination is packed with flavor and offers a fiery, feel-good sensation we know spicy-food lovers will appreciate."

Boulder Batch Yellowbird Habanero chips will be available in 5.25 oz packages, great for on-the-go or take-home snacking. Both brands pride themselves on their connection to the great outdoors and their appeal to adventure-seekers.

"Boulder Canyon fans enjoy spicing up their snacking occasions with new and unique flavors. We are thrilled to collaborate with Yellowbird and bring the uniquely crafted Yellowbird Habanero Hot Sauce to life in a Boulder Batch limited-edition kettle chip," said Stacey Schultz, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Utz Brands.

The Boulder Batch Yellowbird Habanero chips can be found for a limited time in leading retailers across the U.S. and online at BoulderCanyon.com. Those interested in learning more about the collaboration can follow Boulder Canyon on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok and Yellowbird on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

ABOUT YELLOWBIRD FOODS

Yellowbird Foods is a homegrown line of spicy condiments from Austin, Texas renowned for its variety of hot sauces with unique flavor combinations. Founded in 2012 by George Milton, a musician with a culinary curiosity, and Erin Link, an artist with a passion for plants, Yellowbird has become a major player in the craft condiment market and is currently ranked as a top seller in Whole Foods Market and Amazon.

Yellowbird is named for the only creature known to have a natural "immunity" to spicy peppers –– the bird. One species embodies the brand's intention to perpetuate nature, nourishment, passion, and determination. The Asian Golden Weaver — a small yellow bird native to Thailand — eats piquín peppers whole and propagates new plants by passing the seeds as they fly. The peppers are so spicy they ward off predators, keeping the little birds safe, full, and certain of their next meal.

For the latest flavors, product updates, and more information about Yellowbird, visit yellowbirdfoods.com or follow @yellowbirdsauce on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT UTZ BRANDS, INC.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands, including Utz®, ON THE BORDER® Chips & Dips, Golden Flake®, Zapp's®, Good Health®, Boulder Canyon®, Hawaiian Brand®, and TORTIYAHS!®, among others.

After a century with a strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz's products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug, and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz has multiple manufacturing facilities located across the U.S. to serve our growing customer base. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1-800-FOR-SNAX.