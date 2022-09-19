Halliburton Collaborates With SDAIA to Use Data Science and AI to Enhance Sustainability, Subsurface Predictions in the Energy Sector

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) to address national and global energy challenges with DS365.ai to create data science and artificial intelligence (AI) applications and solutions.

Through the Artificial Intelligence Center for Energy (AICE), which is a joint center between Ministry of Energy and SDAIA, the collaboration agreement pairs AICE’s significant efforts and resources in the data and AI space with Halliburton’s cloud-first AI and machine learning exploration and production tools along with its solutions that support more sustainable upstream operations. The two groups will share technologies and co-develop innovative solutions to aid in sustainability and subsurface prediction efforts for the oil and gas sector.

" This partnership is part of our efforts to promote advanced technologies in the energy field; our aim is to address hydrogen, hydrocarbons and new energy verticals through data & AI applications and solutions for the country and global market, support expertise exchange, and contribute to building national AI capabilities and competencies in the energy sector, which is among the priority sectors,” said Dr. Majid Altuwaijri, the CEO of SDAIA’s National Center for AI.

“ This agreement allows us to use AI to drive the energy transition in hydrocarbons as well as accelerate the development of new energy verticals such as CCUS,” Eng. Ahmed Al-Zahrani, the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Energy’s Assistant Minister for Development and Excellence, said.

“ We are excited to collaborate with SDAIA to use data science and AI to enhance the ways we explore for, develop and produce hydrocarbons,” said Scott Regimbald, vice president, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. “ Our joint efforts will address national and global energy challenges through data and AI applications that will enhance subsurface predictions and create more sustainable solutions for the energy sector.”

ABOUT SDAIA

The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) is a government entity in Saudi Arabia that was established by a royal decree on 30 August 2019. The authority has three arms linked to it. Innovation arm called “The National Centre for Artificial Intelligence” (NCAI), an operation arm called “The National Information Center” (NIC) and a regulatory office called "The National Data Management Office” (NDMO). Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA) was established to drive the national agenda for Data & AI to elevate the Kingdom as a global leader in the elite league of data driven economies.

ABOUT HALLIBURTON

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With approximately 45,000 employees, representing 130 nationalities in more than 70 countries, the Company helps its customers maximize value throughout the life cycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.halliburton.com and connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.