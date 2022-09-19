Liquid Networx Achieves Fortinet’s Engage Preferred Services Partner Designation

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liquid Networx, a Strategic Services and Managed Security Services Provider, today announced that they are the first partner in the United States to be named an Engage Preferred Services Partner (EPSP) within Fortinet’s Engage Partner Program. This designation demonstrates Liquid Networx’s ability to expertly deploy, operate, and maintain end-to-end security solutions helping organizations achieve digital acceleration.

“Achieving the Fortinet Engage Preferred Services Partner designation not only recognizes our deep knowledge of the Fortinet Security Fabric but demonstrates to customers that we have the expertise from decades of real-world experience to solve today’s most difficult business continuity and security challenges,” said Robert Short, VP of Strategic Services, Liquid Networx.

As an Engage Preferred Services Partner, Liquid Networx receives access to specialized training and direct assistance from Fortinet experts to build new skills in providing advanced security support or services for their customers, including those with rapidly evolving and expanding hybrid network infrastructures. Liquid Networx can also collaborate directly with Fortinet Professional Support experts on implementations to leverage Fortinet best-practices, resulting in increased expertise and visibility while developing a more robust services portfolio.

"Liquid Networx is a long-time partner that has seen immense value in investing in the Fortinet Security Fabric,” said Jon Bove, Vice President of Channel Sales, Fortinet. “This team continues to set a high bar for partners in the Fortinet Engage Partner Program by becoming the first U.S. partner to achieve the Engage Preferred Services Partner designation.”

A Program Focused on Enabling Opportunities for Partners

Fortinet is committed to helping partners meet new and evolving customer challenges created by work-from-anywhere models, hybrid IT environments, and the evolving threat landscape through Fortinet’s Engage Partner Program and enablement tools for partners. The program is focused on enabling growth opportunities that are unique with Fortinet’s expansive portfolio built around the Fortinet Security Fabric, designed to secure customers’ entire infrastructure from the data center to the cloud.

In addition, Fortinet is committed to helping partners grow productive, predictable, and rewarding relationships to differentiate from competitors. The Fortinet Engage Partner program helps partners acquire the industry knowledge they need to increase business opportunities, deliver digital acceleration for customers with customizable programs, and accelerate partner growth.

About Liquid Networx

Liquid Networx is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas and supports global clients ranging from medium to multi-location enterprises across all industries. They are a trusted advisor of strategic services, and they have decades of technical expertise in infrastructure technology, cyber-security, co-managed environments, and remediating outages. Liquid Networx focuses on business outcomes and manufactures time to ensure success for their clients.