Cherre & Dealpath Announce Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cherre, the leading data integration and insights platform, today announced a brand new data partnership with Dealpath, the industry’s most trusted, purpose-built real estate platform, empowering hundreds of today’s leading institutions such as Blackstone, AEW, Oxford Properties, Nuveen, Principal Real Estate, and Bridge Investment Group to invest digitally in the built world. This news comes on the heels of Dealpath’s momentous $43M Series C round led by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital with participation from key existing investors including Blackstone, 8VC, JLL, Nasdaq Ventures, and GreenSoil PropTech Ventures.

"Understanding granular details associated with investment pipeline and portfolio analytics is critical for institutional investors to deliver optimal, risk-adjusted returns," said L.D. Salmanson, CEO & Co-Founder, Cherre. "Integrating Dealpath’s unmatched investment pipeline as well as portfolio management data into Cherre enables mutual customers to maximize the information edge and glean critical data driven insights."

Through this collaboration, top CRE investment management firms leveraging Dealpath will be able to pull their pipeline and deals data into Cherre’s market-leading platform. This will enable deeper visibility and insights that drive core investment strategies, underwriting and performance. As the integration continues to evolve, shared customers will be able to access property, market, and other important contextual data about assets in the acquisition pipeline.

Cherre's award-winning platform seamlessly connects disparate real estate data, enabling its customers to automate workflows, in addition to building out predictive analytics. With Cherre, customers can evaluate opportunities and trends faster as well as more accurately, while saving millions of dollars within the manual data collection and analytics costs.

“Dealpath couldn’t be more excited to partner with Cherre to enable the industry to best leverage data that powers more informed and accurate investment and underwriting decisions,” said Mike Sroka, CEO and Co-Founder, Dealpath. “Our team designed Dealpath as an open platform that easily interacts and integrates with other key market-leading digital tools in today’s modern real estate tech stack. Cherre was a given. Our customers will be able to connect real-time deal pipeline and portfolio data with critical public, private & data to gain deeper insight.”

From pipeline through portfolio management, Dealpath serves as the investment command center, the single source of truth that provides vetted, real-time deal information, together with associated files and tasks, fueling data-driven analysis as well as decisions to achieve optimal, risk-adjusted returns. To date, Dealpath has supported more than $10T in transactions globally. Safeguarded with an institutional-level security—in compliance with SOC 2 Type 2—Dealpath enables investment managers to operate at scale with speed and precision by providing easy access to data and effective internal and external collaboration across teams, partners, and vendors. With off-the-shelf efficiency and ease-of-use it enables cross-functional teams to engage seamlessly with centralized data that updates in real-time from anywhere, flexible in configurability to meet your preferences.

“It is great to see two leading CRE vendors come together to deliver cohesive digital platforms to the commercial real estate industry. We need more partnerships like this between top solution providers to continue to advance the conversation and innovation in our industry,” said Naseem Wenzel, Executive Director and Head of Real Assets North America at Lionpoint Group LLC, a global consulting firm to the alternative investments industry that has worked closely with both Dealpath and Cherre on data integrations.

