Lemonade Day Launches National Creativity Contest in Partnership with Raising Cane’s

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the nation’s fastest-growing chicken chain, is continuing its national partnership with Lemonade Day, a non-profit preparing youth for life by developing entrepreneurial mindsets.

This year, Raising Cane’s will sponsor Lemonade Day’s Lemmy’s Entrepreneurial Creativity Contest – designed to challenge kids around entrepreneurship, and to use their creativity to design their own restaurant concept and create an artistic piece that combines Raising Cane’s, Lemonade Day, and entrepreneurship and showcases their skills. Participants have the chance to win up to $1,500 in prizes!

The contest runs through September 30, 2022. Youth in grades K-8 are eligible to enter (at no cost). Visit lemonadeday.org/CREATIVITY-CONTEST for details.

Raising Cane’s Founder & Co-CEO Todd Graves brought Lemonade Day to Louisiana in 2011. Since then, Raising Cane’s restaurants across the country have supported the organization. Established in 2007, Lemonade Day has immersed 1.5 MILLION kids in its unique entrepreneurial and experiential program. Through an innovative learning journey, infused with life skills, character development, financial/business literacy, career exploration, and mentorship, kids participate in the powerful experience of running their own business – a lemonade stand – that quintessential first business for budding entrepreneurs.

“We are ecstatic that Raising Cane’s continues to support our mission to ignite a passion for learning and entrepreneurship in youth,” commented Nicole Cassier-Mason, Lemonade Day National CEO. “A child's future is profoundly influenced by how they learn and develop in their earliest years. The key to unlocking human potential is through opportunity creation, and we believe that comes through fostering an entrepreneurial mindset.”

“Since my first lemonade stand as a kid in Louisiana, I have always had the entrepreneurial spirit,” Todd Graves said. “I’m passionate about the Lemonade Day program because it introduces thousands of kids to what it’s like to start their own business, each year. This is our next generation of entrepreneurs, business leaders, volunteers and more, so I’m excited that this program can give participants their first taste of business.”

Raising Cane’s is offering 1000 free seats to the My Lemonade Day app. Via this animated, interactive digital platform, children can access the Lemonade Day curriculum and engage in lessons that focus on goal setting, business planning, financial management, marketing, product development, customer service, and charitable giving. If children are interested, parents can register as their mentor at raisingcanes.com/lemonade-day.