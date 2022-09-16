AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of AMEX Assurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” (Excellent) of AMEX Assurance Company (AMEX Assurance) (Itasca, IL). AMEX Assurance is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Express Company (American Express) [NYSE: AXP]. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect AMEX Assurance’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its very strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

AMEX Assurance’s very strong balance sheet strength is supported by its risk-adjusted capitalization at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), favorable loss development trends, strong liquidity position and sound underwriting leverage measures. However, surplus growth has been constrained as all of the prior year’s net income has been returned to its parent in the form of stockholder dividends. Operating results compare favorably with the commercial property composite average and benefit from a low expense cost structure. Although AMEX Assurance has a narrow business profile as its emphasis is on travel-related and other ancillary products, mostly offered to American Express card members, it has an established reputation in the market with a strong distribution channel.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2022 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.