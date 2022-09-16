Media Advisory: Veritex Community Bank and FHLB Dallas Award $10K to Woman Inc.

***1:30 p.m. Monday, September 19, 9655 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77024***

HOUSTON--()--Veritex Community Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) will award $10,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) matching-grant funding to Woman Inc., which creates affordable housing for women leaving abusive or high-risk situations.

The funds will be awarded at a ceremonial check presentation Monday, September 19. Media is encouraged to attend.

Through this unique program, FHLB Dallas member institutions contribute $500 to $4,000 to a community-based organization, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, which FHLB Dallas matches at a 3:1 ratio to provide the CBO up to $12,000 per member. PGP grants are awarded annually through FHLB Dallas’ member institutions to help promote and strengthen relationships between CBOs and FHLB Dallas members.

PGP grants help qualified nonprofit organizations fund a variety of operational and administrative activities that are critical to serving their communities.

WHAT:

 

Check presentation for Woman Inc.

 

 

 

WHEN:

 

1:30 p.m., Monday, September 19, 2022

 

 

 

WHO:

 

Courtney Taylor, Senior Vice President and Community Development Director, Veritex Community Bank

 

 

Cierra Fisher, Community Development Coordinator, Veritex Community Bank

 

 

Michaelle Wormly, Executive Director, Woman Inc.

 

 

Marilyn Farrell, Treasurer, Woman Inc.

 

 

Melanie Dill, Community and Economic Development Product Manager, FHLB Dallas

 

 

 

WHERE:

 

Veritex Community Bank

 

 

9655 Katy Freeway, Suite 450

Houston, Texas 77024

 

Contacts

Corporate Communications
Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas
fhlb.com
(214) 441-8445

