Recording Academy® Adds New Members to the Black Music Collective

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Recording Academy®'s Black Music Collective (BMC) has added new music creators and professionals to their esteemed Honorary Chairs and Leadership Council. The Black Music Collective is dedicated to the inclusion, recognition and advancement of Black music and its creators and professionals within the Recording Academy and music industry at-large. Since the launch of the BMC in 2020, groundbreaking initiatives and events have been established including a collaboration with Amazon Music for the "Your Future Is Now" scholarship, the launch of the HBCU Love Tour created in partnership with GRAMMY U®, and the inaugural Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective event where John Legend received the first-ever Recording Academy Global Impact Award along with D-Nice, Love Renaissance, MC Lyte, and Riggs Morales.

"The Black Music Collective has remained steadfast in its mission to advance Black music since its founding in 2020. We are thrilled to have inaugural members of the BMC returning and honored to have an esteemed community of new industry leaders joining us to accelerate progress," said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. "Black music is an integral part of all music, and we are committed to the long-term work required to drive real and measurable change."

"There have been moments where I knew I had to be the one young girls saw pick up a guitar, or advocate for the right to be creatively free, to stand for myself. They needed to see a dark-skinned, plus-size woman do that, so this moment feels like a deepening of my mission for representation for all of that. For this and so many more reasons, I'm so profoundly honored to join the Black Music Collective Leadership Council," said singer-songwriter, musician and actress Yola.

The below list of accomplished music professionals will join returning Honorary Chairs Jeff Harleston, Jimmy Jam, Quincy Jones, and John Legend as well as new Honorary Chairs Yolanda Adams, Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Ethiopia Habtemariam, and Yvette Noel-Schure, and work hand in hand with the Academy's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion team and BMC leads, Ryan Butler and Ricky Lyon, to elevate the mission of the collective. Recording Academy's Board of Trustees Vice Chair Rico Love serves as the new BMC Chair.

The Black Music Collective's Honorary Chairs and Leadership Council include the following returning and new members:

HONORARY CHAIRS

Returning

Jeff Harleston

Jimmy Jam

Quincy Jones

John Legend

New

Yolanda Adams

Valeisha Butterfield Jones

Ethiopia Habtemariam

Yvette Noel-Schure

LEADERSHIP COUNCIL

Returning

Brianna Agyemang

Tunde Balogun

Tuma Basa

Catherine Brewton

Binta Niambi Brown

Terri Lyne Carrington

D-Nice

Phylicia Fant

H.E.R.

Jeriel Johnson

Om'Mas Keith

Rico Love, Chair

Heather Lowery

MixedByAli

Riggs Morales

Steve Pamon

Tayla Parx

Ryan Press

Rashad Robinson

Jamila Thomas

New

Prince Charles Alexander

Jimmie Allen

Denzel Baptiste & David Biral (Take a Daytrip)

Jennifer Goicoechea

Mickey Guyton

Claudine Joseph

Ledisi

Herb Trawick

Ebonie Ward

Yola

