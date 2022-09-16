Woods® Announces New Commercial Turf Batwing® Finish Mower Line

The new Turf Batwing® combines unsurpassed cut quality with extreme durability. It’s available in three models: TBW12.40, TBW15.40 and TBW17.40, ranging from a cut width of 144 inches to 204 inches. The Turf Batwing® boasts features that will help users tackle challenging terrains and overcome demanding commercial applications.

Woods Equipment, a leading manufacturer of innovative, high-quality precision cutting and agricultural tractor attachments, will debut the Turf Batwing®, a redesigned and improved commercial finish mower, at the Ohio State Farm Science Review in London, Ohio, from September 20-22, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

OREGON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Woods Equipment, a leading manufacturer of innovative, high-quality precision cutting and agricultural tractor attachments, will debut the Turf Batwing®, a redesigned and improved commercial finish mower, at the Ohio State Farm Science Review in London, Ohio, from September 20-22. Those attending the event can stop by Woods’ booth #112 and enter for a chance to win a new TBW15.40 Turf Batwing®.

The new Turf Batwing® combines unsurpassed cut quality with extreme durability. It’s available in three models: TBW12.40, TBW15.40 and TBW17.40, ranging from a cut width of 144 inches to 204 inches. The Turf Batwing® boasts features that will help users tackle challenging terrains and overcome demanding commercial applications.

Top-Rated Technology : The Turf Batwing ® uses the same decks, designs and components as the TurfKeeper Pro ® , which was proven to have the best cut quality amongst top competitors in an independent study conducted by a leading turfgrass management university.

: The Turf Batwing uses the same decks, designs and components as the TurfKeeper Pro , which was proven to have the best cut quality amongst top competitors in an independent study conducted by a leading turfgrass management university. Cuts Faster and More Evenly : The unique blade and deck design gives greater lift to allow it to cut more evenly. A wider discharge provides more evenly distributed clippings, even at higher speeds, so users can mow faster without sacrificing cut quality.

: The unique blade and deck design gives greater lift to allow it to cut more evenly. A wider discharge provides more evenly distributed clippings, even at higher speeds, so users can mow faster without sacrificing cut quality. Handles More Load : Improved belt design handles 12.5% more horsepower than previous models. The mower can travel faster without the belt slipping, keeping mowing quality intact at higher speeds.

: Improved belt design handles 12.5% more horsepower than previous models. The mower can travel faster without the belt slipping, keeping mowing quality intact at higher speeds. Handles Challenging Terrain : Its repositioned wheels limit scalping and better handle rolling and uneven terrain.

: Its repositioned wheels limit scalping and better handle rolling and uneven terrain. Guaranteed for Years : Woods stands behind its products with an industry-leading, six-year gearbox warranty, including seals, and a three-year spindle warranty.

: Woods stands behind its products with an industry-leading, six-year gearbox warranty, including seals, and a three-year spindle warranty. Designed for Durability: Tested to withstand 2,000 hours of continuous runtime.

“Our customers trust Woods products to last, so we conducted extensive scientific and field testing to ensure that the Turf Batwing® could stand up to the toughest jobs,” said Ed Lang, product manager. “We enlisted businesses, parks and airports to make sure the Turf Batwing® can tackle challenging terrains and overcome demanding commercial applications.”

The Turf Batwing® is available through an authorized Woods dealer. Find a dealer and learn more about the Turf Batwing® on woodsequipment.com and YouTube.

About Woods Equipment

For over 75 years, Woods has manufactured innovative, high-quality precision cutting and agricultural tractor attachments that give users an edge in tackling outdoor challenges. Since its founders invented the first tractor-mounted rotary cutter, the company has continuously improved and rigorously tested its equipment to ensure it delivers ideal performance under the toughest conditions. Woods equipment is available in North America through a network of agricultural and landscape dealers. Woods, a brand of Oregon Tool's Farm, Ranch and Agriculture Division, is headquartered in Oregon, Illinois. Learn more at www.woodsequipment.com.