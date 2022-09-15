AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings for Members of Encova Mutual Insurance Group

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a” (Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent) for the members of Encova Mutual Insurance Group (Encova). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) have been revised to stable from positive. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) of Encova Life Insurance Company (Encova Life) (Columbus, OH). The outlook of these ratings is stable. (See below for a detailed listing of companies and ratings).

The ratings reflect Encova’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The ratings upgrade reflects Encova’s sustained improvement in underwriting and operating performance in recent years, following outsized underwriting losses in 2017. Over the past four years, Encova has reported favorable net earnings and returns on policyholder surplus with disciplined underwriting practices and a conservative investment strategy.

Encova’s ratings are supported by the group’s risk-adjusted capitalization at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), as well as the overall strength of its balance sheet, reflecting management’s commitment to profitable surplus growth. Solid investment income continues to drive the company’s operating performance as underwriting results continue to improve and return to more-favorable historic norms. Encova is a multi-state, multi-line and predominantly commercial lines writer with some geographic concentration, particularly in its home state of Ohio and neighboring states of Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company’s product mix is well-diversified with workers’ compensation as its largest line of business.

The ratings of Encova Life reflect its balance sheet, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate ERM.

The FSR has been upgraded to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR to “a” (Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent), with the outlooks revised to stable from positive for the following members of Encova Mutual Insurance Group:

AlleghenyPoint Insurance Company

BrickStreet Mutual Insurance Company

Consumers Insurance USA, Inc.

Iowa American Insurance Company

Iowa Mutual Insurance Company

MICO Insurance Company

Motorists Commercial Mutual Insurance Company

Motorists Mutual Insurance Company

NorthStone Insurance Company

Phenix Mutual Fire Insurance Company

PinnaclePoint Insurance Company

SummitPoint Insurance Company

Wilson Mutual Insurance Company

